From start to finish, the COVID year meant navigating a galaxy of challenges for Sandhills Community College Flyers athletics.
Now, after 13 months of adaptation, isolation, recalibration and dedication, the Flyers programs in basketball and golf closed out the COVID year with two national championships.
Add to that a highly competitive Division II season for the Lady Flyers volleyball squad and the launch of women’s beach volleyball, and what unfolded in 2020-21 was a story of a school whose sports programs showed a level of resilience unmatched anywhere else in college sports.
Last March, at the outset of lockdown, when the Flyers left for Minnesota in search of a second men’s basketball national title, the NJCAA still had not decided whether the Flyers’ plane would land only to discover their tournament — like the other NCAA and NJCAA tournaments — would be canceled.
Instead, since the nation’s top Division III teams were already in the Far North, the NJCAA decided on a compressed tournament. The SCC Flyers men’s basketball squad fought COVID protocols and tough opposition and clinched the basketball program’s second national championship — playing both the semi-final and final games on the same day.
In a near empty gym, it was a quiet triumph that matched the accomplishment of the 2012 Flyers who won SCC’s first title.
Soon after, SCC athletic directors and about 50 young scholar-athlete recruits might have chosen to fold their tents for 2020-21 and wait out the pandemic, as much of this nation and most of their DIII competitors did.
Instead, SCC athletics accepted an NJCAA mandate to move up to the Division II ranks for their season if they wanted any shot at national titles.
Coming off the only 2020 national championship run in college basketball at any level, the SCC coaches made the DII decision. It’s an SCC tradition: Face challenges.
Their decision to move up still resulted in a national tournament run for men’s basketball that saw the team finish sixth in the nation at the DII level, following their spring 2020 DIII national title.
As COVID numbers soared, so did the Flyers, and by the time the 2020-21 men’s golf season closed in Chautauqua, N.Y., in the NJCAA Men’s Golf Championship, an inspired group of SCC collegiate duffers closed out a four-day tournament with a one-stroke win over George Military College on the final hole. They did so against the same college that sent them home with second place on a one-stroke loss in 2019.
With this latest golf championship, the players gave coach Gus Ulrich a second national title, tying him with Mike Apple as SCC’s “two-fer” coaches.
But the COVID sports story does not end there. Twenty-one of those athletes — thrust into online learning due to the pandemic — still found a place on the NJCAA Region 10 All-Academic Team. Coaches intensified the focus on academics and met yet another COVID challenge.
Two sports, two national titles, and 21 athletes. When the May 15 graduation roll was called, it contained champions in sports and scholarship. And SCC Flyer athletics continued to soar.
Ron L. Layne serves as VP for College Initiatives at SCC.
