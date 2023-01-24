I recently read a snarky letter to the editor in The Pilot questioning President Biden’s use of the phrase “MAGA Republicans.”
I do not know what the president meant, but I do know what it means to me. The critical word is ‘Again,’ which connotes that the United States is not a great nation. That assessment is one with which I strongly disagree.
Due to our jobs, my husband and I lived as expats in Europe for 40 years. We returned in 2017 to live in Pinehurst. I can attest to the fact that many countries and people look to the United States as a positive world leader and a system of government that inspires great respect.
I am not promoting a Pollyanna vision of our country. The U.S. is a country that strives to do better by recognizing the good that has been done and building on that foundation for a better nation.
Judy Yocom
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
