Eagle, by a team of eight Southern Pines firefighters, who were recently honored with Life Saving and Heroism medals for their rescue of a Southern Pines woman from a house fire.
It was the early hours of July 4 when the fire department’s C-shift was called out to a fire in the Talamore community in Southern Pines. Harry Ulrich had made it out of the house, but his wife, Kathryn, was somewhere inside.
Relying on instinct and training, the fire crews, working in concerted effort, pushed into the burning home and found Ulrich, unconscious, in a bedroom. Together, Capt. Tim Smith, Lt. Logan DeBerry and firefighter Spencer Fallin pulled her out. The couple are doing well now and attended a recent ceremony where the firefighters were honored and received their medals.
“Let me assure you, life saves do not come easily,” Fire Chief Mike Cameron said. “They are not readily available. It’s not what you see on ‘Chicago Fire’ or one of the ‘911’ programs; it does not happen every episode. It does not happen every shift.”
Or, as Town Manager Reagan Parsons said, “So if congratulations isn’t the right word, I do say thank you. Thank you on behalf of not only those saved in this instance but for the job you do every day, for the protection of the life of not only our citizens but those traveling through the community and anybody that finds themselves in harm’s way.”
Birdie, by Bonnie McGowan, for her years of tireless work to support Moore County, its golf industry and grow the sport for women. McGowan, who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 68, was a fixture, along with her mother, Peggy Kirk Bell, and all of the extended Bell family at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
Together with her mother and sister, Peggy Miller, McGowan taught thousands of women who would travel over the years for Pine Needles’ “golfari” sessions. And for all causes across Moore, Bonnie had a giant heart. Peggy Miller said her sister was the one who inherited their parents’ largesse and became the face of Pine Needles for guests.
Bonnie also volunteered to help coach the women’s golf team at Sandhills Community College. “I could talk all day about how much she’s influenced the girls that have gone to Sandhills and played golf for me,” said SCC head coach Herb Pike. “She was just a special person. She would look after the girls in any way that she could.”
Double Bogey, by the Moore County Board of Commissioners, for its recent appointment of an outright COVID vaccine critic to the Board of Health.
West End resident Tom LoSapio, appointed to finish out a term that expires in April, has established a reputation over the past few years of standing up at Board of Health, Board of Commissioners and Board of Education meetings to criticize public health provisions during the coronavirus pandemic, such as masking and vaccines.
At one meeting, LoSapio said he would “rather die of COVID than get that shot,” a position that runs counter to the Board of Health’s mission to support and encourage sound, scientifically proven public safety measures.
As for transparency, the commissioners’ agenda made no mention of LoSapio’s name or application, as is common with all its advisory boards. The board’s meeting packet had applicant information for other boards, but nothing from LoSapio, who wrote in a two-page letter accompanying his application that the health board is “blindly following one narrative only, with COMPLETE DISREGARD for any other information source” in its response to the pandemic.
What’s next? Teenagers on the Aging Advisory Council? Book burners on the Library Board of Trustees? An election denier on the Board of Elections? The commissioners are frittering away important leadership positions and making us all look foolish in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.