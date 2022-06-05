With a golf swing as cool as a Carolina morning, an iron game as lethal as yard darts and a putter that shows up like Ringo when you need a little help from your friends, Minjee Lee more or less told the field of the U.S. Women’s Open, ya’ll can go on with your own bad selves — I got this.
The 26-year-old Australian seized control of the championship with four straight birdies in the middle of her third round on Saturday, all from inside 15 feet, and finished the job with a gutsy even-par 71 on Sunday at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. It’s Lee’s second career major championship, having won the Amundi Evian Championship 11 months ago.
Lee did it with text messages pinging daily on her cell phone from her mentor and friend, Karrie Webb, who won the same championship on the same golf course when Lee was 5 years old. And it didn’t hurt that she had Jason Gilroyed, who carried for Cristie Kerr when she won the U.S. Open at Pine Needles in 2007, on her bag.
“I think with Cristie it was a little bit harder work,” said Gilroyed. “Minjee played really well for three days to give us a lead and the golf course was much more difficult today for the girls to chase us down.”
Pine Needles’ pins were in such tricky spots, no one was able to go low. Of the last 14 players on the golf course, only Hyejin Choi was under par, and she began the day seven shots back. Lee would have been the second subpar round except she nervously three-putted the last after strolling down Pine Needles’ 18th with a five-shot lead.
“This is the one I’ve always wanted to win since I was a little kid,” said Lee. Turns out reality was even better than fantasy — instead of having a putt to win the U.S. Open, she could have taken four.
It was not a day for the faint of heart. Lee began Sunday with a three-stroke lead and quickly expanded it, hitting the first green in two and two-putting for birdie, then rolling in a 40-foot bomb from the front of the second green for another. Just that fast, she was five shots clear. But U.S. Opens do stress the way doctors do tourniquets.
“I was nervous all day, to be fair,” Lee said. “I never felt comfortable. I still needed to hold my ground. That's pretty much what I did.” But it wasn’t easy.
On the fifth, Lee hit it right of the green, the cardinal sin on the long, downhill, par 3 and, unsurprisingly, couldn’t get up and down. She followed that mistake with another when she drove it left on the sixth and her ball nestled behind a clump of wire grass.
Pine Needles’ wild, sandy spots ought to be called crapshoots instead of waste areas. In truth, you have to be profoundly unlucky to find yourself unplayable but the game of golf has been known to frown in a particularly arbitrary and cruel manner on those it does not favor.
Lee, it turns out, wasn’t among them. She managed to reach the front of the green and two putt to save par. On the very next hole, she drove it up against the side of a patch of wire grass, managed to reach the green but three-putted from a tough spot to drop back to 13 under par, where she’d begun the day.
Then it was the putter to the rescue. Lee made a 10-footer for par on the ninth. On the 10th she tried to reach the green in two but the ball spun down the slope left of the green and finished in the middle of a dead clump of weeds that looked like a bouquet Gomez Addams would give to Morticia. Lee bumped it into the slope and got it on the green, then managed a two-putt. On the 11th, she missed the green in the swale on the left and made another 10-footer for par. She dropped in a 6-footer for birdie on the 12th to take a six-shot lead with six to play. After yet another 10-footer for par on the 13th, Lee got it up and down from the greenside bunker on the 14th.
If it sounds like it was hard work, it was, but with a little wind and some treacherous pins, no one was able to come after her. Lee reached the par-5 15th in two and two-putted for another birdie. A lip-out bogey at the 16th and a this-is-to-win-the-Open three-putt at the last were irrelevant.
Of the would-be chasers, Lydia Ko may have been the most intriguing. A dominant force in women’s golf as a teenager — winning a pair of majors — Ko began playing instructor roulette in a search for more power and became a non-factor.
There was a time when the New Zealander overshadowed Lee. That table has turned.
Mina Harigae, who played the entire weekend with Lee, won a million dollars in the U.S. Women’s Open muscular new purse. It’ll go a long way to spruce up her parents Pacific Grove, California, sushi restaurant when next year’s championship visits Pebble Beach.
This was the fourth U.S. Open at Pine Needles, but the first without its grande dame, Hall of Famer Peggy Kirk Bell who passed away in 2016. She would have enjoyed watching the masterful display of shotmaking Lee put on for three days but, just as much, she would have admired the Aussie’s tenacity on Sunday. It’s an Open. It’s supposed to be hard, right?
Jim Moriarty wrote about golf for Golf Digest and Golf World magazines for 35 years covering major championships on both the men's and women's tours. He's lived in Southern Pines since 1979 and has worked on the editorial staff of PineStraw magazine since 2016.
