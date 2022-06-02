In college, my favorite professor liked to begin every class by asking, “So, young scholars, why are you here?”
This was his clever way of getting the tender brains of his Philosophy 101 seminar to think a bit deeper than a course credit, a subliminal suggestion that we ponder our larger purpose.
Golf can make a philosopher out of anyone. You can never beat Old Man Par. Just when you think you’ve got your game finally sorted out, it collapses like a $2 beach chair. The canny Scots who invented the cruel and existential game roughly about the time English settlers were wading ashore at Jamestown in Virginia, designed it that way purely to test one’s pluck, purpose and nerve.
Or as my late Scottish friend Archie Baird of the golf-mad village of Gullane once remarked to me at the start of a friendly match, “Jimmy lad, you’re nae supposed to beat this ancient game — merely survive getting beaten by it! Whosoever manages that feat, usually wins the pint.”
It’s easy enough to understand the simple purpose of the 156 entrants of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open, who began their quest over the historic, splendidly refurbished Donald Ross-designed Pine Needles golf course at the crack of dawn yesterday.
One of the most international fields in the history of women’s golf — a dazzling array of players representing 29 different countries, including 12 former Open champions and 24 of the top 25 players in the world — is after something more timeless than a friendly pint.
The prize at the oldest major in women’s golf is a silver trophy with their names permanently etched on it, the closest one can come to achieving sports immortality.
Given Pine Needles’ history of producing worthy champions, having previously crowned a trio of icons — Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam in 1996, Aussie Karrie Webb in 2001, and America’s Cristie Kerr in 2007 — this fourth edition of the Women’s Open should be an affair to remember come early Sunday evening.
I’m always eager to learn something from those who faithfully come out in the fiery breath of summer to take in the action, posing the same question my old philosophy professor once put to his half-asleep scholars: So why are you here?
“I’m here,” said Hailey Miller, “for the experience of seeing a U.S. Open. I think my parents brought me to one when I was little, but I don’t remember it. This is soooo cool,” she trilled.
Miller, who resides in Rockingham, is an intern this summer with First Tee of the Sandhills, helping to shepherd 15 kids ranging from 3rd to 8th grade — sporting bright green First Tee-shirts — to the Teen Experience area to meet players and perhaps collect an autograph.
Just then, one of her charges, young Mitchell Abbott, came galloping back with a grin as big as a summer moon on his face, waving a player’s autograph on — of all things — his miniature John Deere tractor, surely a first in major championship history.
“My friends said I couldn’t get a player to sign it. But I did — look!”
“Which player?” asked Hailey Miller.
“I dunno,” beamed Abbott. “But I did it!”
Just behind the grandstands at 18, Rachel Stone, daughter Sylvie and her baby doll, “Band Aid Baby,” were checking out the Junior Photo Zone featuring a smiling, life-sized Paula Creamer, 2010’s Women’s Open champion, with her arm outstretched to determine if one is short enough for a selfie.
“Probably in a few years she won’t be able to get in,” said her amused mom, moments before the youngster, eager to join the action, weaved her way under the rope surrounding the 18th green. “She clearly likes being here.”
Ditto Adrienne Mazzetti and her daughter, Shea, who was clutching her beloved “Peppa Pig.” The two adorable toddlers were at the Open because, well, their mothers were willing to record the moment beneath Creamer’s outstretched arm for posterity and a photographer’s benefit.
“We’re still new to the area,” confided Adrianne. “My husband and I are trying to expose Shea to as many things as we can. I think she’s just fascinated by all of this. Actually, so am I,” she added with a coy mom-laugh.
Over at the USGA’s merchandise tent, where I ducked in to buy my bride a 2022 Women’s Open golf shirt, the lines were already beginning to lengthen. I collared Tom Myers, regional sales manager for Cutter & Buck, the Open’s lead vendor whose firm made volunteer uniforms for this year’s big show.
Meyers is a veteran of at least two dozen major championships and says each one comes with a different personality. “I think my favorite was the Ryder Cup in Wales. The Euro crowds were fantastic. The atmosphere was electric. Pine Needles has a more relaxed, family-oriented feel with so many young players and kids on the grounds. That’s one thing that makes this Open so special.”
Over in the shade near the starter’s shed, where the final groups of Wednesday morning’s practice rounds were teeing off, I found volunteers Lorene McBryde and John Forny-Duval working Disability Services, their motorized cart at the ready.
“I stink at golf,” said Lorene, a resident of Fayetteville, “but I absolutely adore the game — watching it and playing it. I can’t wait to see what these women do out here this weekend.”
Her own game, she admitted, has suffered since all five of her regular partners have given up the game either due to age or infirmity. “We’re at that age where the body begins to change,” she allowed with a shrug and smile. “But I plan to keep at it as long as possible. I just need to find some new playing partners!”
Her volunteer partner, John Forny-Duval of Durham, savors the game in a different way. “I review golf books,” he explained, “and I must tell you, I once called you the second-best writer in the game.
I was touched and briefly speechless. “Who was the first?” I asked. “Herbert Warren Wind?”
“That’s it,” said John. “Pretty good company, huh?”
At that moment, however, I was more interested in his intriguing name than my checkered literary past.
John’s family’s history sounded like a compelling page turner. “The family story starts in France, which we fled when the plot to assassinate Napoleon failed. We went to Haiti until a slave rebellion began killing people, then boarded a boat to the coast of North Carolina to a place called Smithville — today’s Southport. When British sails appeared, we headed into the swamps of southeastern North Carolina.”
“And somewhere in the journey, the Forny-Duvals discover golf?” I asked. What a nice ending to a bestseller…
“Perhaps. Though I think golf probably began with me. That’s why I’m volunteering. There’s a lot of family history here at Pine Needles. And best of all, more to come!”
Good answer, brother John. That’s why we are here.
New York Times best-selling writer Jim Dodson is the author of 16 books, including “Final Rounds, A Golfer’s Life (with Arnold Palmer),” “Ben Hogan – An American Life,” “A Son of the Game,” “American Triumvirate,” “The Dewsweepers,” “The Range Bucket List,” “Faithful Travelers,” “The Road to Somewhere” and “Beautiful Madness.”
