Before you head out to Pine Needles to catch the action, check out this fan guide for what you need to know.
Got Tickets?
* Download the U.S. Women’s Open App to access your tickets to the championship. Available in the Apple App store and Google Play store. For ease of entry, download the app and access your tickets before arriving at the championship.
Admission Gates
Gates will open 15 minutes before the first tee time daily and close one hour after play concludes.
Autograph Policy
The USGA encourages fans to seek autographs but asks that you respect each player as they focus on preparing for and playing in the championship. Autographs can be obtained at designated Autograph Zones after the conclusion of a player’s round. On-course autographs are not permitted at any time.
Broadcast Schedule
The 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by ProMedica will be broadcast live on NBC, USA, and Peacock. Broadcast times to be determined.
Wi-Fi Access
The USGA will offer complimentary Wi-Fi at designated locations throughout the championship grounds. Refer to the course maps for sites.
Fan Experiences
4D Fan Experience: For the first time, fans can now see their golf swing in 4D, just like the championship players. With 90 different camera angles capturing every movement, fans can experience their golf swing like never before, as well as receive a personalized video afterward via email to analyze and share. The 4D Fan Experience is located in Fan Central.
Virtual Closest-to-the-Hole: Put your golf skills to the test. Visit the Cisco Mobile Board to take a shot at the virtual closest-to-the-hole challenge. The board will be located by the American Express Food Village adjacent to the 14th green.
Junior Activation: Join us in the Junior Experience Tent located in Fan Central for activities for juniors of all ages each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Juniors will be able to enjoy chipping and putting activities, full swing drills, an exercise station and arts and crafts. A scavenger hunt will let juniors get out on the course and watch some golf. Once the nine-hole scavenger hunt is complete, kids can return their scorecard to the merchandise tent for a prize.
Fan Services
Questions while on-site? Find fan service volunteers to help answer your questions or point you in the right direction. They will be located near admission gates and throughout the course wearing Fan Services caddie bibs.
Disabled Spectators
Accessible parking spaces for all vehicles having appropriate HD/DP license plates or placards will be reserved at all parking locations. Please see parking information for more details.
A Disability Services Committee will be on-site to assist fans with disabilities, with multi-person golf cart transportation to and from Disability Services Headquarters and specific viewing locations and facilities throughout the golf course via a fixed route with predetermined stops.
A limited number of scooters will be located at the 18th fairway gate and clubhouse gate.
Accessible restrooms will be available at all restroom locations throughout the championship grounds and corporate facilities.
First-Aid Stations
First-Aid Stations will be in Fan Central and adjacent to the 12th hole. All stations will be staffed with physicians and other licensed practitioners. Complimentary water will be provided at all First-Aid Stations and in other fan-centric locations. If a medical emergency arises, please notify a volunteer, security personnel, or USGA official.
Hydration station
Hydration stations will be located adjacent to the fifth green and adjacent to the 14th green to refill water. You can also visit any First Aid tent to refill on water.
Fans are permitted to bring an empty water bottle into the championship, so long as it is 32 oz. or less, clear, and not made of glass.
Junior Ticket Policy
Juniors aged 18 and under can request a complimentary gallery ticket for any day of the event at the ticket office with a ticketed or credentialed adult. Maximum of four (4) junior tickets of any age per ticketed or credentialed adult.
Junior tickets do not provide access to any premium spaces or hospitality areas.
Mobile Devices
The USGA encourages fans to capture their favorite moments at it championships. It has set guidelines on mobile device usage to ensure players and other fans are not disrupted during the championship. Fans may carry mobile devices smaller than 7 inches in length and/or height; however, all device volume controls must be set to “silent” or “vibrate” and flash photography is disabled before entering the championship. Phone calls must not be received or placed in any area that may disrupt play.
Parking and Transportation
General parking will be located at Sandhills Community College. Follow all championship signage to the parking lot. A complimentary shuttle will be available from the parking lot to the championship entrance. It is approximately a 10–15-minute shuttle ride. Sandhills Community College is located at 3395 Airport Road in Southern Pines.
Road Closures
From Monday, May 30 to Sunday, June 5, N.C. 22 (Central Drive) will be closed from the intersection of Highway 22 and Pee Dee Road to the intersection of Highway 22 (Central Drive) and Midland Road. Local residents will be able to access their property, but law enforcement personnel will limit access to non-residents. Temporary signage surrounding the area will notify local residents and fans of road closures and routes to venue parking.
Prohibited Items
No: weapons (regardless of permit, including but not limited to firearms or knives) ; explosives and/or fireworks of any kind; tablets and/or computers; selfie sticks; noise-producing devices (including portable speakers) ; cameras (other than Monday through Wednesday for personal use, subject to mobile device policy and camera/photography policy); backpacks, briefcases, purse and/or bags larger than 6 inches wide by 6 inches high x 6 inches deep in their natural state (exception: transparent/clear plastic hand and shoulder bags no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches in their natural state; signs, posters, and/or banners; food and/or beverages except for medical or infant needs; containers, coolers, aerosol cans, and/or spray bottles except for medical or infant needs (exception: personal-care items 3 ounces or less and transparent/clear empty plastic water bottles 32 ounces or less); pets other than service animals as defined by the ADA assisting disabled individuals; lawn chairs and/or oversized chairs with arms (exception: compact chairs without arms with no case); ladders and or step stools or other similar items; bicycles are allowed inside admission areas or on the championship grounds; other items deemed unlawful, dangerous, or disruptive by the USGA and/or security personnel, are at their sole discretion.
Re-entry policy
Re-entry will be permitted. Individuals leaving the property and returning later must have their hands stamped before exiting.
Safety & Etiquette
Stay behind gallery ropes and always follow the directions of championship marshals. Do not cross fairways except at designated crosswalk areas. Be considerate of others and kneel or sit if you are in the front row of the gallery. Stay quiet and stand still when players are about to hit or when instructed by marshals. All mobile device volume controls must be set to silent or vibrate at all times. Sunscreen, water and comfortable clothing and shoes are highly recommended.
Merchandise
Visit the USGA Merchandise Tent located in Fan Central to shop all the official U.S. Women’s Open Championship gear. The merchandise tent will be open from 7 a.m. until one hour after play concludes each day.
Social Media
Follow all the action across the U.S. Women’s Open Social Channels. Instagram, Twitter, Facebook @USWomensOpen, YouTube @USGA
Spectator Conduct Policy
Spectators of USGA Championships, including fans, player guests or support, and any other attendees, are expected to conduct themselves and interact with others respectfully and courteously, with consideration for the physical and emotional well-being of others, and to treat all individuals with a sense of dignity and respect.
Spectators are required to obey all championship policies including, but not limited to, those provided on any attendance ticket or credential, all posted signage, and any instructions from Championship marshals and officials, USGA staff and volunteers, and club staff and volunteers. Spectators are prohibited from engaging in inappropriate behavior (whether on or off the course) toward any players, caddies, marshals, officials, volunteers, fans, USGA or club staff or vendors, or championship guests.
Violation of this policy may result in immediate removal from the Championship premises and/or cancellation of a Championship admission ticket or credential without refund, prohibition from attending future USGA Championships, as determined by USGA in its sole discretion.
Tickets
Daily Gallery tickets are available Tuesday-Sunday. Provides access to the championship grounds.
Flex Book: Package of 10 daily gallery tickets, four of which can be used on Tuesday or Wednesday practice rounds, while the remaining six can be used for any championship round. Provides access to the grounds of the golf course.
Ticket offices will be located at the 18th fairway admission gate and the clubhouse gate.
Visit uswomensopen.com, the official website of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship, for complete fan information, live streaming, scoring, highlights and more as the action unfolds at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club.
USGA Members
The USGA Members Program serves as a meaningful way for players and fans to give back to the game they love. Member support helps fund cutting-edge innovation and research; provides access to the game for beginners, juniors and golfers with disabilities; prepares and develops golf’s future leaders; celebrates and preserves the game’s history and traditions; and enables the USGA to invest in programs that serve golf at the local, national and global levels. It comes with great thank you gifts too! Become a member today: www.usga.org/join
Victory Club
The U.S. Open Victory Club is the official club for U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open fans! Open doors to special promotions, content, experiences, and more by joining for free today at usopen.com/victoryclub.
Whether the Weather
Meteorology staff will be always onsite monitoring weather conditions. The USGA will communicate important safety information to fans through special alerts that will appear on all leaderboards, thru boards and video boards. Please read all alerts and follow safety instructions.
In general, an alert shown in BLUE or YELLOW is being posted for general awareness. ORANGE indicates that fans should be prepared to take action. An alert shown in RED poses an imminent threat and will require immediate action as stated in the Alert.
A suspension of play for dangerous conditions will be indicated by one prolonged air-horn blast. In the event of a suspension of play, grandstands will be cleared immediately. If lightning is detected, please avoid open areas, hilltops, high places, isolated trees, golf carts, and wire fences, and seek shelter immediately. Play will resume as soon as conditions allow.
Where to Watch
Grandstands will be located at the 14th green, 16th green, 17th green, and 18th green. Additionally, there will be dedicated viewing areas for juniors to have a front-row view on the 1st tee, 18th tee, and 18th green.
