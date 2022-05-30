Amateur Anna Morgan of Spartanburg, Gabby Lemieux of Idaho and Ingrid Gutierrez of Mexico will be the first trio to tee off Thursday in the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles.
The USGA announced tee times for the first two rounds on Monday. That trio will start at Hole 9. At 7:15 a.m., the trio of Charlotte's Allison Emrey, Nicole Garcia of South Africa and amateur Lauren Miller of Florida will begin at Hole 1.
The course at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club will play at 6,638 yards and par 71.
The field of 156 players will be reduced after play on Friday to the low 60 scores and ties. Those players making the cut will play 18 holes on June 4 and 5.
If there is a tie upon the completion of 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will immediately follow. If this playoff results in a tie, the tied players will immediately continue to play off hole-by-hole until the winner is determined.
Korean golfer Eun-Hee Ji, winner of this past weekend's LPGA contest in Las Vegas, will tee off Thursday at 8:10 a.m. on Hole 1.
Other players of note for Thursday:
* Defending Women's Open Champion Yuka Saso tees off from Hole 1 at 8:32 a.m.
* Lydia Ko, New Zealand, tees off at 9:05 a.m. from Hole 1.
* Last year's runner-up Nasa Hataoka, Japan, tees off from Hole 9 at 8:28 a.m. in a trio with Minjee Lee of Australia. Lee also won recently in New Jersey and leads the LPGA tour in proximity to hole.
* Fan favorite Lexi Thompson tees off at 8:39 a.m. from Hole 9.
* Another local favorite, 1996 U.S. Women's Open champion Annika Sorenstam of Sweden, tees off from Hole 9 at 8:50 a.m.
Afternoon action Thursday includes:
* The world's No. 2 ranked golfer, Nelly Korda, tees off at 2:24 p.m. from Hole 1. Korda is returning to competition after having surgery for a blood clot in her arm a few months ago.
* Amateur Rose Zhang, fresh off capturing the NCAA Division 1 individual championship as a golfer for Stanford University, tees off at 2:35 p.m. from Hole 1.
* Michelle Wie West, who won the U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014, tees off from Hole 9 at 1:36 P.M. West has said she plans to step away from the tour and most competitive golf after this week.
Full tee times:
Thursday (June 2), Hole #1 / Friday (June 3), Hole #9
7:15 a.m. / 12:30 p.m. – Allison Emrey, Charlotte, N.C.; Nicole Garcia, South Africa; (a) Lauren Miller, Niceville, Fla.
7:26 a.m. / 12:41 p.m. – Kathleen Scavo, Benicia, Calif.; (a) Alicia Joo, Republic of Korea; Jillian Hollis, Rocky River, Ohio
7:37 a.m. / 12:52 p.m. – Grace Kim, Australia; (a) Minsol Kim, Republic of Korea; (a) Catherine Park, Irvine, Calif.
7:48 a.m. / 1:03 p.m. – (a) Bailey Davis, White Plains, Md.; Gemma Dryburgh, Scotland; Amanda Doherty, Atlanta, Ga.
7:59 a.m. / 1:14 p.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Kapolei, Hawaii; Annie Park, Levittown, N.Y.; Lilia Vu, Fountain Valley, Calif.
8:10 a.m. / 1:25 p.m. – Eun-Hee Ji, Republic of Korea; Andrea Lee, Hermosa Beach, Calif.; Ai Suzuki, Japan
8:21 a.m. / 1:36 p.m. – Alison Lee, Los Angeles, Calif.; Amy Olson, Fargo, N.D.; Matilda Castren, Finland
8:32 a.m. / 1:47 p.m. – Yuka Saso, Japan; (a) Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C.; Anna Nordqvist, Sweden
8:43 a.m. / 1:58 p.m. – Mirim Lee, Republic of Korea; Angel Yin, Los Angeles, Calif.; Brittany Altomare, Shrewsbury, Mass.
8:54 a.m. / 2:09 p.m. – Maja Stark, Sweden; Pajaree Anannarukarn, Thailand; Sakura Koiwai, Japan
9:05 a.m. / 2:20 p.m. – Hannah Green, Australia; Jessica Korda, Jupiter, Fla.; Lydia Ko, New Zealand
9:16 a.m. / 2:31 p.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Thailand; Jaye Marie Green, Boca Raton, Fla.; Mayu Hamada, Japan
9:27 a.m. / 2:42 p.m. – Beth Wu, Diamond Bar, Calif.; Auston Kim, St. Augustine, Fla.; Linnea Johansson, Sweden
Thursday (June 2), Hole #9 / Friday (June 3), Hole #1
7 a.m. / 12:45 p.m. – (a) Anna Morgan, Spartanburg, S.C.; Gabby Lemieux, Caldwell, Idaho; Ingrid Gutierrez, Mexico
7:11 a.m. / 12:56 p.m. – Lauren Kim, Los Altos, Calif.; Mariel Galdiano, Pearl City, Hawaii; (a) Melanie Green, Medina, N.Y.
7:22 a.m. / 1:07 p.m. – (a) Emma McMyler, San Antonio, Texas; Sarah Kemp, Australia; Dottie Ardina, Philippines
7:33 a.m. / 1:18 p.m. – Caroline Masson, Germany; Angela Stanford, Saginaw, Texas; Mel Reid, England
7:44 a.m. / 1:29 p.m. – So Mi Lee, Republic of Korea; Pia Babnik, Slovenia; (a) Louise Duncan, Scotland
7:55 a.m. / 1:40 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Thailand; Stacy Lewis, The Woodlands, Texas; Yealimi Noh, Concord, Calif.
8:06 a.m. / 1:51 p.m. – Marina Alex, Wayne, N.J.; Ally Ewing, Fulton, Miss.; Gaby Lopez, Mexico
8:17 a.m. / 2:02 p.m. – A Lim Kim, Republic of Korea; Mao Saigo, Japan; Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden
8:28 a.m. / 2:13 p.m. – Nasa Hataoka, Japan; Minjee Lee, Australia; Brooke Henderson, Canada
8:39 a.m. / 2:24 p.m. – Lexi Thompson, Delray Beach, Fla.; Jennifer Kupcho, Westminster, Colo.; Jin Young Ko, Republic of Korea
8:50 a.m. / 2:35 p.m. – Annika Sorenstam, Sweden; So Yeon Ryu, Republic of Korea; (a) Ingrid Lindblad, Sweden
9:01 a.m. / 2:46 p.m. – Tiffany Chan, Hong Kong China; (a) Lauren Gomez, Murrieta, Calif.; Daniela Darquea, Ecuador
9:12 a.m. / 2:57 p.m. – (a) Nika Ito, Japan; Alyaa Abdul, Malaysia; (a) Kylee Choi, Murrieta, Calif.
Thursday (June 2), Hole #1 / Friday (June 3), Hole #9
12:45 p.m. / 7 a.m. – (a) Blakesly Brock, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla.; Sofia Garcia, Paraguay
12:56 p.m. / 7:11 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Australia; (a) Laney Frye, Nicholasville, Ky.; Cheyenne Knight, Aledo, Texas
1:07 p.m. / 7:22 a.m. – Robynn Ree, Redondo Beach, Calif.; Muni He, People's Republic of China; (a) Malak Bouraeda, Morocco
1:18 p.m. / 7:33 a.m. – Na Yeon Choi, Republic of Korea; Pernilla Lindberg, Sweden; In-Kyung Kim, Republic of Korea
1:29 p.m. / 7:44 a.m. – Momoko Ueda, Japan; Moriya Jutanugarn, Thailand; (a) Bohyun Park, Republic of Korea
1:40 p.m. / 7:55 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Japan; Georgia Hall, England; Sophia Popov, Germany
1:51 p.m. / 8:06 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Republic of Korea; Megan Khang, Rockland, Mass.; Ryann O'Toole, San Clemente, Calif.
2:02 p.m. / 8:17 a.m. – Mina Harigae, Monterey, Calif.; Carlota Ciganda, Spain; Hyejin Choi, Republic of Korea
2:13 p.m. / 8:28 a.m. – Hyo Joo Kim, Republic of Korea; Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Denmark; Xiyu Janet Lin, People's Republic of China
2:24 p.m. / 8:39 a.m. – Danielle Kang, Las Vegas, Nev.; Nelly Korda, Bradenton, Fla.; Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand
2:35 p.m. / 8:50 a.m. – (a) Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif.; Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif.; (a) Anna Davis, Spring Valley, Calif.
2:46 p.m. / 9:01 a.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Elizabethtown, Ky.; (a) Ami Gianchandani, Watchung, N.J.; Julianne Alvarez, New Zealand
2:57 p.m. / 9:12 a.m. – (a) Jeonghyun Lee, Republic of Korea; Britney Yada, Hilo, Hawaii; (a) Yunxuan Michelle Zhang, People's Republic of China
Thursday (June 2), Hole #9 / Friday (June 3), Hole #1
12:30 p.m. / 7:15 a.m. – Frida Kinhult, Sweden; (a) Saki Baba, Japan; Yuna Takagi, Japan
12:41 p.m. / 7:26 a.m. – Isi Gabsa, Germany; Marissa Steen, West Chester, Ohio; (a) Karissa Kilby, Honolulu, Hawaii
12:52 p.m. / 7:37 a.m. – (a) Lauren Kim, Canada; Wenbo Liu, People's Republic of China; Lydia Hall, Wales
1:03 p.m. / 7:48 a.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Philippines; Maude-Aimee LeBlanc, Canada; (a) Sara Im, Duluth, Ga.
1:14 p.m. / 7:59 a.m. – Stephanie Meadow, Northern Ireland; (a) Annabell Fuller, England; Bronte Law, England
1:25 p.m. / 8:10 a.m. – Pauline Roussin, France; Paula Reto, South Africa; (a) Bailey Shoemaker, Dade City, Fla.
1:36 p.m. / 8:21 a.m. – Michelle Wie West, Honolulu, Hawaii; Brittany Lang, McKinney, Texas; Sung Hyun Park, Republic of Korea
1:47 p.m. / 8:32 a.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Republic of Korea; Yuna Nishimura, Japan; Amy Yang, Republic of Korea
1:58 p.m. / 8:43 a.m. – Celine Boutier, France; Patty Tavatanakit, Thailand; Sei Young Kim, Republic of Korea
2:09 p.m. / 8:54 a.m. – Lizette Salas, Azusa, Calif.; Leona Maguire, Republic of Ireland; Jeongeun Lee6, Republic of Korea
2:20 p.m. / 9:05 a.m. – Na Rin An, Republic of Korea; Ayaka Furue, Japan; Charley Hull, England
2:31 p.m. / 9:16 a.m. – (a) Alexandra Forsterling, Germany; Yuri Onishi, Japan; Smilla Sonderby, Denmark
2:42 p.m. / 9:27 a.m. – Ilhee Lee, Republic of Korea; Karen Kim, Garden Grove, Calif.; Natsumi Hayakawa, Japan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.