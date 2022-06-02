Several local women-owned businesses have garnered prominent billing at this week’s U.S. Women’s Open via a promotion with American Express and several professional golfers.
The credit card company is working with six of the top women golfers and three women-owned food trucks to generate exposure for the Moore County small businesses. The players are wearing the business’ logos on their equipment or apparel throughout the Open, and the food trucks are here for the championship’s duration. The USGA and American Express included the businesses in media materials leading up to the tournament.
The players and their connections:
* Lydia Ko is representing High Octane coffee in Aberdeen, with its logo on the side of her hat;
* Celine Boutier is representing C Cups CupCakery in Southern Pines with its logo on her left sleeve;
* Gaby Lopez is representing Twigg & Co. in Aberdeen with its logo on the right collar;
* Stacy Lewis is representing Morgan Miller women's clothing in Southern Pines with its logo on the right side of her shirt;
* Lexi Thompson is representing Cooper and Bailey's boutique in Pinehurst with its logo on her driver cover; and,
* Rose Zhang is representing Eloise Trading Co. home decor in Aberdeen with its logo on her golf bag.
“Being a small business owner certainly brings its challenges, but when we get to participate in events like this, the hard work is worth the reward,” said Betsy Saye, co-owner of ETC along with Melissa Hamilton. “Shopping and supporting local is imperative to a community's success and for American Express and the U.S. Women’s Open to try to highlight that, as well as female-owned businesses, is pretty special.”
"We are so proud to be one of the female-owned businesses chosen to participate,” Saye said. "We're thrilled to have Rose Zhang representing ETC.”
Saye said the shop took extra steps in anticipation of the U.S. Women’s Open. “We enhanced our web site in hopes that maybe some of the U.S. Open fans will shop with us online,” she said.
American Express officials, who have emphasized “shop local” efforts for several years, said the company wanted to highlight a range of merchants this week.
Some of the players have been in touch with their small business owners already and Amex has helped bring them together. The players have also been having fun supporting their small business through their personal social media channels.
In addition to the player endorsements, the USGA’s American Express Food Village, located on the 14th hole, includes women-owned food trucks:
* Meat and Greek, owned and operated by Brittany Arsi;
* Roasted & Toasted, owned by Fritz Morrissett, serving Belgian Liege waffles, coffees, breakfast sandwiches, fruit smoothies and more; and
* Wildfire Pizza, owned by Ouida Wildfire Newell.
