After almost seven years, USGA Merchandise Manager Drew Regino still gets excited about stocking the merchandise tent for the Women’s Open.
The build of this particular tent began in April. Come July, the team will start anew with its planning for next year. But this week is prime time to shine for Regino and his 14 employees.
He insists that, while “exhausting, it’s a great week.”
Navigating around bubble wrap and loose hangers last week while getting everything in place, Regino said there is nothing quite like this championship.
“It’s an incredible vibe and very family oriented. I have been to a lot of big events and this really is at the top of them.”
He feels certain this tent has the merchandise to match that same vibe.
He better, if the growth of women’s golf fashion is any indication. The PGA estimates that in 2020, there were 450,000 female golfers and double the number of Google searches for “women’s golf clothes” over 2018. The global golf apparel market was $4 billion. None of that includes the notable increase in golf’s popularity over the last two years as the result of the pandemic.
Regino took time out last week from putting the final touches on the displays to give a quick tour around the bright white, superbly air conditioned showroom. With its “proud supporter” status, Cutter and Buck’s bright apparel is front and center. From there, the flow of golfwear swaggers down the sides of the tent with Nike golf, North Carolina’s own Peter Millar, Greg Norman, Vineyard Vines and the adorable children’s selection from Garb.
Regino knows golf fashion and “the trend that we are really seeing more and more of is athleisure for golf. Golf was a little slow coming around to the idea of stylish and comfortable.”
He also likes the trend that “women are finally able to wear something from the course to the office. Men have had that option for a while, but women’s wear is getting there.”
Golf hats — in abundance — own most of the space on the back walls. While Regino favors the navy traditional style with USWO stitched in large white lettering, he made sure the tent paid homage to the newest retro look, the bucket hat.
“We are hoping that Anna Davis may stop in and grab one to add to her collection,” laughed Julia Pine, director of USGA communications. Davis is the 16-year-old who won the Girls' Junior PGA Championship, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, and qualified for the Open as a result. She has played two PGA tournaments since, made the cut both times, and was always in a bucket hat.
After the bucket display, the store becomes more for the golf fan than the golfer-on-the-course.
With prices ranging from $320 for a Signs by the Sea wooden flag to $4 for a commemorative golf ball, coozie, token or pin, most of the 300 unique items are priced somewhere in between.
With a wide variety of T-shirts, the white long-sleeve with the Pine Needles logo and the championship name and date down the arm “will probably be our best selling T-shirts. The long sleeved is always a fan favorite regardless of the weather,” according to Regino.
Speaking of weather, sunscreen, designer sunglasses and large golf umbrellas round out the kiosk by the checkout area.
The item that Regino always purchases for his mom each year is the Kitty Keller commemorative Christmas ornament.
“Keller is a great designer of cloisonne and she does gorgeous pieces for us. This one is really special — it has the trophy on one side and the championship logo on the other. It always comes in a great box too.”
Southern Pines phenom R. Riveter has its own section with a variety of bags highlighted. Regino thought adding the local business was a “unique way for fans to connect to Southern Pines.”
Located directly next to the tent is the Junior Experience Tent with arts and crafts, chipping and putting and full swing drills. Part of the Junior Experience includes the Autograph and Selfie Zone located behind the 18th green.
A must-have for the autograph opportunity is the Baden Ball, a large lightweight dimpled replica of a golf ball “perfect to get autographs on and easy to carry around” and conveniently for purchase in the tent next door.
Security measures do require clear bags if fans want to bring anything bigger than 6 x 6 x 6. If they need something bigger, those clear bags complete with drawstrings and logo are also available in the tent. Water bottles, magnets, tumblers, trivets, coasters, and all things golf related complete with the championship logo round out the tour.
Fans won’t need to worry about missing any action from the course. Large video screens were being carefully mounted and tested throughout the sidelines of the store.
Regino and his crew seem to have thought of everything. With a variety of price points, colors, styles, and items, the boxes and bubble wrap are quickly transforming into a slick fashion-forward store front.
“It’s almost time. We are ready.”
When asked what was likely to sell-out, Regino smiles and says, “Hopefully all of it.”
