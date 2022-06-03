Saturday in tournament golf is popularly known as “moving day,” when the cream rises to the top, while the pretenders previously enjoying the penthouse suddenly find themselves relegated to the outhouse.
Today’s moving day at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, during the 77th rendition of the U.S. Women’s Open, will almost certainly be a crowded two-way street on a leaderboard full of compelling storylines.
Thursday’s first-round leader, Mina Harigae, followed up her opening 64 with a rock-solid 69 to maintain a share of the lead. But Australian Minjee Lee carded four of her six birdies on the front nine Friday and rebounded from her only bogey at 14 with birdies at 15 and 16 to join Harigae at nine-under-par 133.
Harigae, who has yet to win in 260 starts on the LPGA Tour and contemplated quitting the game as recently as three years ago before heading to Arizona to play on the Cactus Tour, where she quickly won four times, is seeking her inaugural LPGA title and a first top-10 finish in a major.
She led the Women's British Open at Carnoustie last year, ultimately finishing tied for 13th. Harigae said she believes she has the maturity now to contend on the weekend.
“Today, even when things weren't going great, I was really able to keep myself calm and just try to be really level-headed out there,” she said. “Since (the British Open), I have the better tools to navigate these new experiences. I think just trying to be calm, just go about my day.”
Across the board, the play thus far has been exemplary. A total of 26 players are under par through 36 holes. That is 12 more than the combined number of players in red figures through 36 holes of the previous three U.S. Women’s Opens at Pine Needles.
You don’t see 64’s shot very often in U.S. Opens. We’ve been treated to a pair of them in two days.
In Thursday’s steamy first round, Harigae’s seven-under-par 64 was the round of the day by a single shot. On Friday, a toasty day but not nearly as oppressive, South Korean Hye-Jin Choi, a former amateur phenom, emerged from the threesome playing with Harigae, and her 64 highlighted by nine birdies topped the day’s best by two.
Plenty of star power is lurking. Harigae and Lee were two strokes in front of Sweden's Anna Nordqvist and Choi. Nordqvist had four birdies in her three-under-par 68. World No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea and Swedish amateur Ingrid Lindblad — whose opening 65 was a record for an amateur in the championship — shared fifth place at six-under 136. Ko’s four-under 67 included an eagle at the par-five 15th.
Still, the player to beat may be Lee, the world’s No. 4-ranked player. She’s chasing a second major title after her triumph at the Evian Championship last year. She said her approach on moving day would be “pretty much the same as the first two days.”
She knows that the Pine Needles green complexes, which were converted from bent grass to Bermuda during the 2016-17 restoration, have continued to firm up, despite a few rain showers. The flags this weekend will be harder to reach and the red numbers are likely to be outnumbered by the black.
The 70 competitors who made the 36-hole cut will go off in twosomes today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT, with the final pairing (Lee and Harigae) teeing off at 1:44 p.m.
It’s time for the cream to rise to the top. It’s moving day at the U.S. Women’s Open.
