I grew up in the golf-writing game devouring the 10,000-word essays from the pen of Herbert Warren Wind that flowed page after page in The New Yorker and the 3,000-word compendiums of acerbic wit and masterful keystrokes from the Optima typewriter wielded by Dan Jenkins in Sports Illustrated. Little wonder, as my career lumbered along, that I’d need 200 words just to clear my throat.
That’s one reason it took me a while from the 2006 launch of Twitter to warm up to the idea of crafting a beginning, middle and end in 140 characters (later to be bumped up to 280.) But over the last few years I’ve embraced this corner of social media and found it’s a new creative challenge and worthwhile exercise to be concise, albeit occasionally losing a subject, conjunction or preposition to keep the character count under the limit.
Herewith, then, a compendium of Twitteresque thoughts from the Women’s Open at Pine Needles:
* Peggy Kirk Bell was 85 years old in 2007 when the Women’s Open was last contested at Pine Needles. She would have been an even 100 for this year’s. A toast to the memory of a grand lady who, with her husband, turned a dilapidated post-war venue into a golf showplace.
* Say what you will about the relatively low scores. But the Sandhills now has an official “look” with the Pine Needles presentation and that of No. 2 in 2014. The sandscapes, wispy grasses, jagged edges and towering pines reflect the native environment. Embrace it and lock it down.
* And then you’ve got the off-course ambiance—Broad Street in Southern Pines, Olde Town in Pinehurst. “There’s so much history around this place,” Michelle Wie West said after an early morning stroll in Pinehurst. “Just to be walking here and playing, it’s a huge honor.”
* Fun element of the Kyle Franz renovation was adding three cross bunkers roughly 100 yards from the green of the par-5 tenth. The concept was copied from the previous bunker configuration on 15, but those were removed because out-of-bounds left and right already made for a difficult hole.
* Says Franz: “It’s worked out perfectly. If you play safe off the tee to the right, you have a really long carry over the bunkers. If you’re aggressive around the corner, it’s a manageable carry. The dogleg offers great diagonals — a long route or short route. It’s been fun to watch.”
* Speaking of Franz, his splendid effort with a 2013 Mid Pines renovation has catapulted him to a long list of restorative work on classic courses, among them Charleston (2019 Women’s Open), Charlotte CC, Eastward Ho, Wampanoag, Lookout Mountain and Southern Pines.
* Wistfully wondering what Pine Needles might look like today if Gulf War I in the early 1990s hadn’t scuttled Pete Dye’s routing of a second course. Pete & Alice Dye were pals with Peggy and Warren “Bullet” Bell, and the idea was for a new course on land to the northeast of the existing course.
* One fascinating bit of technology on display thanks to Cisco: the tee of the 10th hole has been surrounded by a semicircle of cameras capturing every swing, and the clips are available in an interactive format on the USGA mobile app. Every player, every round — their swings from 34 angles.
* Duke’s golf team has won seven NCAA titles since 1999, so it’s no wonder the Blue Devils enjoyed the presence of three alumnae. Leona Maguire of Ireland and Celine Boutier of France made the cut, while Brittany Lang of Texas, the 2016 Women’s Open winner, missed the weekend.
* Michelle Wie was a gallery favorite in the 2007 Open here. This weekend, Nelly Korda drew huge throngs. “It was really cool,” she said. “Honestly, super special. I don’t think I’ve ever had that big of a crowd following me at a Women’s Open, not even being in the last pairing.”
* Neat homecoming: Working long days in the NBC tower overlooking 18 was Bill Fields, a Southern Pines native who worked for Golf World for more than two decades. Among his hats these days is contributing researcher for NBC/Golf Channel.
* Neat homecoming 2: Webb Simpson grew up in Raleigh, but his parents had a condo in the village and were members at CCNC. He brought his kids to Pine Needles and remembered the 1996 Open: “That week cemented in my mind the idea that playing professional golf would be a dream come true.”
* And with that, it’s on to the USGA Golf House Pinehurst groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, the USGA U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst No. 6 in July and the 2024 U.S. Open back at No. 2. Fun times. As they say, “It’s a beautiful day in Pinehurst.”
Lee Pace has written about the Pinehurst-area golf scene for more than 30 years, including authoring “Sandhills Classics – The Stories of Mid Pines & Pine Needles.” Write him at leepace7@gmail.com and follow him @LeePaceTweet.
