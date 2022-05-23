This will mark the fourth Women’s Open at Pine Needles, where Annika Sorenstam (1996), Karrie Webb (2001) and Cristie Kerr (2007) notched previous titles.
In 2022, Sorenstam, 51, a native of Sweden, will return to Pine Needles, where she captured the second of her three U.S. Women's Open titles with a commanding, six-stroke victory. This will be Sorenstam’s first U.S. Women’s Open since 2008.
The former world No. 1 cherished her friendship with the late Peggy Kirk Bell. By virtue of her victory in the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Sorenstam earned a return trip to Pine Needles, where the relationship first began a quarter of a century ago.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in a U.S. Women’s Open again, especially with it being held at Pine Needles,” Sorenstam said. “I really never thought I would play in another one, but everything just sort of fell into place.
“Teeing it up in the greatest championship in women’s golf, at a venue that has so many incredible memories for me, and to be able to do so with my family means a lot to us. I’m sure Peggy Kirk Bell (World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and longtime Pine Needles owner) is looking down and smiling at how this all came together.”
Sorenstam’s celebrated career includes 72 LPGA Tour titles, 10 major championship wins and eight LPGA Tour Player of the Year honors.
The 2003 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee was elected president of the International Golf Federation in 2020. She was the recipient of the 2012 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor, which recognizes an individual who demonstrates spirit, personal character and respect for the game.
Sorenstam’s time in recent years has been spent raising her two children, Ava and Will, with husband, Mike McGee, and participating in a variety of ventures to grow the game through her Annika Foundation.
Included in any conversation of the elite of women’s golf is Webb, who successfully defended her U.S. Women’s Open crown in 2001, when she posted an eight-stroke triumph at Pine Needles, the largest margin of victory in more than two decades.
“Pine Needles (in 1996) was my very first U.S. Open I ever played in, and then when we went back in 2001, I was so excited to be there as a defending champion,” Webb said. “Obviously, it was a special week where I played fantastic golf at a tremendous golf course. I’ll always have special memories of Pine Needles.”
Webb was at the top of the game for nearly two decades with 56 professional wins, including 41 on the LPGA Tour — tied for 10th all time. Among those were seven majors — tied for seventh — starting with the 1999 du Maurier Classic which led to her first Player of the Year title, something she captured again in 2000. She won four majors — two each year — in 2000 and 2001 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2005.
Webb, 47, reduced her schedule years ago. The last time she played in at least 10 events was 19 in 2017. The Aussie golfer has been enjoying the South Florida lifestyle for 23 years. She settled on Boynton Beach in 1999 and has lived in the same house since.
"I chose golf over life events for 25 years,” she said. “I want to put life events ahead of golf. I think when you’re in the heat of golf you think you’re missing out on stuff, or at least I did towards the end of playing full time, and I just want to have a better balance.
“I miss seeing all the people and the banter on the range. Those are the things you think when you’re in the heat of it that you're not going to miss, but you actually miss the most ... apart from the competition.”
As for Kerr, Pine Needles was the site of her first major championship in 2007. She recorded a two-stroke victory over the world’s top player, Lorena Ochoa, and 18-year-old Angela Park.
Kerr, now 44, was one of two former U.S. Women’s Open champions, along with Eun Hee Ji (2009), who attempted to qualify for this year’s national championship at Pine Needles, although Kerr fell short.
Last year, Kerr, a 20-time winner on the LPGA Tour, made her 24th consecutive start in the U.S. Women’s Open. She has finished in the top 10 eight times, most recently in the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open at CordeValle in San Martin, Calif. Kerr was also a member of the 1996 USA Curtis Cup Team.
“Winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles was a career- and life-changing moment,” said Kerr.
If history is any indicator, golf fans can anticipate another worthy champion being crowned this week at Pine Needles.
“The Donald Ross-designed course at Pine Needles has already crowned three memorable Women’s Open champions, and we’re confident it will again be a welcoming yet challenging host for the world’s best players,” said Kelly Miller, longtime president and CEO of Pine Needles.
“Pine Needles has been one of those sites that have always identified the best of the best,” added Reg Jones, the USGA’s managing director for open championships. “You think about Annika (Sorenstam), Karrie Webb and Christie Kerr; you’re looking at some of the greats of the game. That says a lot about the championship test.”
Brad King is the editor of Open Daily and a veteran golf journalist.
