Artist Emily Carr once said, “Up came the sun, and drank the dew” and the beginnings of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open have enveloped that same quiet excitement.
As the sun came up in the distance Monday morning, the winding road into Pine Needles was bright with patrol lights for the first time this year. Waving the privileged few behind the blockades, the maze of parking lots quickly filled with license plates that don’t claim “First in Flight.” The Southern Pines Police Department has manned its check-points.
At 7 a.m., the week of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open officially started.
The still-fresh volunteers darted and carted the amateur competitors along the paths to their unofficial practice rounds. If the sleepy nervous faces of the amateurs didn’t give them away, their parents did. With smartphone cameras clicking, puffed pride and the smell of sunscreen, these folks are the money-shots to capture when their daughters tap it in.
The seasoned professionals were easy to spot. The professional photographer gives instructions to the person on the phone as he effortlessly maneuvers his enormous equipment across the sidewalk. The caddies greet each other and make quick plans to catch up later. The professionals keep their heads down, their ponytails tight, and walk with a mission.
The Pine Needles employees seem confident and walk with a bit of a swagger; it’s not their first rodeo. For Ross Hutchinson, director of sales, it’s his fifth USGA championship..
“It’s the eve of something magical once again. My office is right next to course renovator Kyle Franz and I think the message we are sending this time is that it is going to be a difficult one. Magical, but difficult.”
Meanwhile the bright armada of USGA interns seemed to be everywhere. Andrew Martin, ticketing intern, is quick to mention that he was able to sleep in and didn’t need to be here until 6:50 “one last time.”
He thinks that “the energy is definitely increasing. I wasn’t here for one day and when I got here this morning, it was a mini-city. When that happens, you can feel the excitement step up a notch.”
The hospitality staff share similar alarm times. Sadie Leviner was up at 3:45 a.m. for a day that wouldn’t end until 3 p.m., but she loves it. “I’ve been with Pine Needles for six years now and a few of us actually remember each other from the past tournaments. It’s been a great morning; a comfy morning.”
Inside the merchandise tent off the practice putting green, sales are already occurring. Lauren Baggett, another bright-eyed intern, was excited to see the players and their families this morning.
“The parents are buying things to take home for gifts and you can just tell how proud they are. Players, especially the amateurs, buy a lot of stuff. Who would blame them? I would too!”
The smell of fresh dirt is in this distance; Nathan Marciniak, of Total Tournament Solutions, was busy “planting” a speaker in a bed of day-liliies. He works for one of the many contractors that are employed by the USGA.
“This is my first stop in a month of tournaments,” he said. “I like it so far. It’s hot and people keep offering me water. That’s pretty nice, you know?”
Another contractor, Andy Frain Services, sent 23 security and gate guards from Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. Dressed in bright red shirts and khakis, the employees wave and smile while they check bags or tickets.
Finally, when the tee times began, the last stop is Madison Balfe and Tom Johnson of Carolinas Golf Association. Balfe, who is director of marketing and communications, professes that she has “the best job out here.” She and Johnson, director of handicapping, are part of a small group of volunteers who introduce the players when they approach the first tee box.
“I’ve been watching and reading about some of these players forever. Today feels so special for me,” she said. “Hopefully for them as well. The players seem a little less nervous and have been so friendly. The amateurs are absolutely thrilled. I think that has been my favorite part so far.”
Johnson agrees, “I’ve done this a number of times and this feels exceptionally smooth. I think there are enough people here that have done this before and that probably helps those that are new to it. Everyone here wants to help.”
A dewkicker is golf slang for the player who gets stuck with the earliest tee times. At Pine Needles on Monday morning, the dew kickers are nowhere to be found; it’s dew dancing for one more day.
