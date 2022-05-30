Artist Emily Carr once said, “Up came the sun, and drank the dew” and the beginnings of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open have enveloped that same quiet excitement.

As the sun came up in the distance Monday morning, the winding road into Pine Needles was bright with patrol lights for the first time this year. Waving the privileged few behind the blockades, the maze of parking lots quickly filled with license plates that don’t claim “First in Flight.” The Southern Pines Police Department has manned its check-points.

At 7 a.m., the week of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open officially started.

The still-fresh volunteers darted and carted the amateur competitors along the paths to their unofficial practice rounds. If the sleepy nervous faces of the amateurs didn’t give them away, their parents did. With smartphone cameras clicking, puffed pride and the smell of sunscreen, these folks are the money-shots to capture when their daughters tap it in.

The seasoned professionals were easy to spot. The professional photographer gives instructions to the person on the phone as he effortlessly maneuvers his enormous equipment across the sidewalk. The caddies greet each other and make quick plans to catch up later. The professionals keep their heads down, their ponytails tight, and walk with a mission.

The Pine Needles employees seem confident and walk with a bit of a swagger; it’s not their first rodeo. For Ross Hutchinson, director of sales, it’s his fifth USGA championship..

77th U.S. Women's Open

A commemorative Callaway golf bag embroidered with Southern Pines stitching for Callaway-endorsed players during Monday's practice round at the 77th U.S. Women's Open, May 30, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. 

“It’s the eve of something magical once again. My office is right next to course renovator Kyle Franz and I think the message we are sending this time is that it is going to be a difficult one. Magical, but difficult.”

Meanwhile the bright armada of USGA interns seemed to be everywhere. Andrew Martin, ticketing intern, is quick to mention that he was able to sleep in and didn’t need to be here until 6:50 “one last time.”

He thinks that “the energy is definitely increasing. I wasn’t here for one day and when I got here this morning, it was a mini-city. When that happens, you can feel the excitement step up a notch.”

The hospitality staff share similar alarm times. Sadie Leviner was up at 3:45 a.m. for a day that wouldn’t end until 3 p.m., but she loves it. “I’ve been with Pine Needles for six years now and a few of us actually remember each other from the past tournaments. It’s been a great morning; a comfy morning.”

Inside the merchandise tent off the practice putting green, sales are already occurring. Lauren Baggett, another bright-eyed intern, was excited to see the players and their families this morning.

77th U.S. Women's Open

Marina Alex of the United States chips on on the 14th green during Monday's practice round at the 77th U.S. Women's Open, May 30, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. 

“The parents are buying things to take home for gifts and you can just tell how proud they are. Players, especially the amateurs, buy a lot of stuff. Who would blame them? I would too!”

The smell of fresh dirt is in this distance; Nathan Marciniak, of Total Tournament Solutions, was busy “planting” a speaker in a bed of day-liliies. He works for one of the many contractors that are employed by the USGA.

“This is my first stop in a month of tournaments,” he said. “I like it so far. It’s hot and people keep offering me water. That’s pretty nice, you know?”

2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica

A tee marker as seen on the course during a practice round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Monday, May 30, 2022. 

Another contractor, Andy Frain Services, sent 23 security and gate guards from Georgia, South Carolina and Texas. Dressed in bright red shirts and khakis, the employees wave and smile while they check bags or tickets.

Finally, when the tee times began, the last stop is Madison Balfe and Tom Johnson of Carolinas Golf Association. Balfe, who is director of marketing and communications, professes that she has “the best job out here.” She and Johnson, director of handicapping, are part of a small group of volunteers who introduce the players when they approach the first tee box.

“I’ve been watching and reading about some of these players forever. Today feels so special for me,” she said. “Hopefully for them as well. The players seem a little less nervous and have been so friendly. The amateurs are absolutely thrilled. I think that has been my favorite part so far.”

Johnson agrees, “I’ve done this a number of times and this feels exceptionally smooth. I think there are enough people here that have done this before and that probably helps those that are new to it. Everyone here wants to help.”

Bailey Davis

Bailey Davis hits her tee shot on the 10th tee during a practice round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Monday, May 30, 2022.

A dewkicker is golf slang for the player who gets stuck with the earliest tee times. At Pine Needles on Monday morning, the dew kickers are nowhere to be found; it’s dew dancing for one more day.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days