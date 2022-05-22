In partnership with the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, and Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Global Golf Post recently published a list of the 18 best golf holes in the Pinehurst region.
The task of selecting 18 holes fell to a group of 10 voters with an extensive background in the game and familiarity with the region. The goal was to create a traditional par-72 course — four par-3s, four par-5s and 10 par-4s — chosen from courses both public and private in the area.
“We thought golfers would really enjoy a compilation of the best holes across the Home of American Golf.” Said Global Golf Post Publisher Jim Nugent. “We think it will result in some interesting conversations among Pinehurst fans, of which there are millions around the world.”
“The famed Sandhills of North Carolina is fortunate to have so many high-rated courses that generate their own buzz,” said Phil Werz, President and CEO of the Pinehurst, Southern Pines, and Aberdeen Area CVB. “Why not drill down a bit more and have 10 Pinehurst golf aficionados identify their own best of the best which produced a broad selection of particular favorite holes.”
For those who know the area, the list will likely have them shaking their heads in approval about many of the holes — or raising their eyebrows at others. For prospective visitors to the area, it’s a bucket list of sorts.
It’s no surprise that Pinehurst No. 2 has three holes on the list: the par-5 fifth (for decades it was considered one of the great par-4 holes in the world); the par-3 ninth (one of the best “par-5s” in the area, they say tongue in cheek) and the par-4 18th, where Payne Stewart struck one of the most memorable shots and poses in history 21 years ago at the U.S. Open.
Mid Pines, another Ross design updated by Kyle Franz, also has three holes on the list, its par-4 fourth and 12th holes along with the par-5 15th. Tobacco Road, one of the most inventive designs by the late Mike Strantz, is represented by its par-5 first hole and its demanding par-3 14th.
The Country Club of North Carolina has one hole from both its Dogwood and Cardinal courses, while Talamore, Mid South Club, Pinehurst No. 4, Pinehurst No. 8, Pine Needles, Dormie Club, Legacy Golf Links, Forest Creek North, and each have one hole among the 18.
Both of Talamore and Mid South Club’s home holes were ranked among the Best Par 4’s in the Sandhills.
“The 18th at Mid South is cut out along a steep hillside and is one of the toughest finishing holes you will ever play,” the experts said. “During the 2018 Teen World Championship, more penalties were taken on this hole than any other two combined on the course. Playing this hole for the first time is extremely tough. It’s hard to realize how difficult of a second shot you’ll have. From the tee, you have water on the right. On this hole, everything slopes down the hillside towards the water. On the left you have the hillside and rough. If you find safety from the water you’ll be left with a tough second shot that’s basically blind and drops off towards the water.”
“The 18th hole at Talamore is a long, challenging finishing hole that doglegs left,” the experts wrote. “You can see the entire hole from the tee box, including a row of bunkers that split the fairway. The final tee shot at Talamore must carry a large pond — the only water hole on the golf course. All carry and bite off all you can. A bail-out right will leave you facing a lengthy approach to a green protected by a huge bunker front left.”
BEST PAR 3’s
- No. 2 9th hole
- Tobacco Road 14th hole
- No. 4 6th hole
No. 2 9th hole
A visually stunning hole surrounded by bunkers and native wire grass. It’s the shortest hole on No. 2, but several beguiling hole locations and a two-tiered green can make it a “hard par.” Some say, though, it’s one of the best “par-5s” in the area. It’s also a beautiful representation of No. 2’s Ross, Coore and Crenshaw influence.
Tobacco Road 14th hole
The iconic downhill par 3 that incorporates water, sand, and the wispy natural grasses found across the Sandhills. The picturesque setting framed by historic Stewart Cabin embodies Strantz’s artistic eye. From any angle, the tee shot visually demands precision in line and yardage, and the multiple teeing grounds can be utilized to either intimidate the player with a longer carry over water or soften the hazard by a frontal approach. The detail in Strantz’s work is showcased throughout the round, however, none so stunning as the walk-off view as the player looks from the green back to the tee complex. The tiered railroad ties curving in accord with the bend of the pond’s shore create a lasting memory of a round filled with visual stimulation.
No. 4 6th hole
The 6th hole offers the best views on Gil Hanse’s No. 4, which means it affords the most stunning vista on property with sight lines to 15 different holes on the course. All the trouble is on the right, including a deep greenside bunker that all but ensures a bogey.
BEST PAR 4’s
- No. 2 18th hole
- Pine Needles 2nd hole
- No. 8 14th hole
- Legacy 18th hole
- Mid Pines 12th hole
- Dormie 3rd hole
- • Mid Pines 4th hole
- • Forest Creek North 17th hole
- • Mid South 18th hole
- • Talamore 18th hole
No. 2 18th hole
Who can forget “One Moment in Time” when Payne Stewart holed a 15-foot putt for par to win the 1999 U.S. Open? Moments after winning on Father’s Day, Payne embraced runner-up Phil Mickelson, saying, “You’re going to be a father.” It is not just Pinehurst history, it is golf history of the highest order.
Pine Needles 2nd hole
A long and challenging par 4. A good drive to the hill's crest - missing the sandy knots and bunkers - leaves a long iron to the green. Play to the front of this green as it slopes away from front to back. Par is an excellent score on this hole.
No. 8 14th hole
Beautifully framed by marshland the entire length of the hole, deciding how much to cut the corner on your drive is paramount. The optimum position off the tee is left-center so that any hole location is accessible. The 8th encapsulates everything unique about Pinehurst No. 8.
Legacy 18th hole
Mid Pines 12th hole
A drive down the right side of the fairway is the safest because the ball will kick left. A riskier shot down the left side will reward you with the best approach. Keep the ball below the hole as this green slopes severely back to front.
Dormie 3rd hole
Mid Pines 4th hole
A short but deceiving par 4. Play the tee shot toward the left side of the fairway while avoiding the bunker in the landing area. Long hitters should use an iron off the tee, leaving only a short iron to a narrow green. Keep the approach shot to the left of the hole.
Forest Creek North 17th hole
Challenging par 4 with a fairway that slopes towards the water that stretches down the entire right side of the hole. The landing area in the fairway is guarded by fairway bunkers on both sides and a tough pot bunker sits in the front center of the green.
Mid South 18th hole
The 18th is cut out along a steep hillside and is one of the toughest finishing holes you will ever play. During the 2018 Teen World Championship, more penalties were taken on this hole than any other two combined on the course. Playing this hole for the first time is extremely tough until you’ve played the hole, it’s hard to realize how difficult of a 2nd shot you’ll have. From the tee, you have water on the right and I saw several tee shots end up wet. On this hole, everything slopes down the hillside towards the water. On the left you have the hillside and rough, we ended up on the hillside every day which provides plenty of safety from the water but left us with a tough second shot that’s basically blind and drops off towards the water.
Talamore 18th hole
Long, challenging finishing hole that doglegs left. You can see the entire hole from the tee box, including a row of bunkers that split the fairway. The final tee shot on the New Course at Talamore must carry a large pond — the only water hole on the golf course. All carry and bite off all you can. A bail out right will leave you facing a lengthy approach to a green protected by a huge bunker front left
BEST PAR 5’s
- CCNC Cardinal 15th hole
- No. 2 5th hole
- Mid Pines 15th hole
- Tobacco Road 1st hole
CCNC Cardinal 15th hole
15 is a long par 5 – over 600 yards from the championship tee, but with the elevated tee and downhill slope of the fairway the hole can be reached in two shots with a well-placed drive. The second shot for players laying up is deceptive as the open fairway on the right is welcoming, but the long, narrow green is much more difficult to hit and hold from that side. Bunkers right, a steep falloff on the left and water long require an accurate approach to hold the green. The green is divided by a ridge creating distinct front and rear sections which makes distance control on the approach critical to avoid 3-putts. Putts within each section of the green are tough to read on the subtly sloped surfaces.
No. 2 5th hole
The No. 1 handicap hole on the course, and played like it. The fairway slopes from right to left. That can turn a good shot on any other course into trouble in natural area. The pros will get on the green in two if they keep it straight, but there are no guarantees they will get down in two. The green is brutal.
Mid Pines 15th hole
The drive requires avoiding both bunkers of this sloping fairway and a possible reach in two shots. Risk/reward hole that can yield birdies and eagles with a fairly flat green.
Tobacco Road 1st hole
Two massive mounds frame the hole and pinch the fairway to an extremely tight avenue before spilling through and widening beyond the mounds. The second half of the fairway tightens down again and blocks much of the view of the green. Reaching this green in two means roping a blind shot to a green that is protected by a trio of bunkers to the right of the putting surface. If choosing to layup, the fairway widens a bunch beyond the second narrows are leaves a relatively easy shot into the green. This is one of the most exciting, intimidating, and interesting opening holes in all of golf.
