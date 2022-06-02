“Play the course as you find it and play the ball as it lies.” — USGA Golf Rule 1, central principle 1, page 1 of 155.
The temporary home for the rules of golf this week is tucked behind the 18th grandstand in an unassuming brown house. It is one of the few hardscapes in a sea of tents and aluminum.
The gardenia hedges surrounding the back deck are hard to miss, but the small sign indicating the location of one of the most important factors this week is not quite as showy. Perhaps that’s intentional since one of the USGA’s newest additions to its governing language is “to return to a position where players and caddies use only their skill, judgment and feel.”
No other set of sporting rules has the party-pooper reputation quite like golf does. Just take a quick glance at a few of the recent golf headlines:
“The rules of golf strike again.”
“An obscure rule was enough to see the team eliminated.”
And, our favorite, “A squirrel, three rules and a golf ball.”
Janeen Driscoll, the USGA’s director of brand communications, is happy to correct what she believes is a misunderstanding of sorts. Like any other sport over the course of its history, golf needed a basic set of rules so that the game could expand with some logic and consistency.
“Even now,” she says, ‘that’s so important for us — the fairness of the common set that we all abide by."
And so while no one went into rule-making to create consternation, it can be those rule nuances that could frustrate the common player. But the USGA has been listening and responding.
Chair of the Rules of Golf Kendra Graham took a moment from volunteering as a rules official this week to share some of the recent changes. Graham was one of the first women to work as a rules official at the Masters and was the first American woman to officiate at The Open Championship in1995. With more than 35 years of experience as a Rules official and “as someone who works with the rules on almost a daily basis.” Graham explained that “in 2019, the rules went through a modernization process and reduced the number of rules from 34 to 24. The organization also “tried to put as much information in the rules as we could for everyone because we had a very big book that talked about the decisions on the rules of golf. I can tell you that it has simplified the game on all levels, it is more user friendly, and a lot of the answers to the questions are more intuitive, so players are more inclined to get it right themselves.” so I would say the rules of golf are in a really good place right now.”
Driscoll also explained that “because the fields we play on change daily and the circumstances are so unique, we want to have the answers for all possible scenarios.”
She gives the analogy of a Monopoly game. When a new player sees that board for the first time and its set of rules, it’s overwhelming, it seems ridiculously complicated and difficult. But once the player starts playing, the obscure rules rarely come into the picture, and the process itself seems logical and becomes enjoyable. The more you play, the more the rules make sense.
“But when you do have an unusual circumstance,” Driscoll said, “it’s nice to know that you don’t have to try and figure it out on your own.”
Most armchair experts and golf purists embrace the rules.
“We have people call in constantly after watching a broadcast with a comment or a suggestion regarding an interpretation of a rule. They love and abide by those rules. You’d be surprised how many golfers can rattle off so many of them,” Driscoll said.
In case you are not one of those scholars that can recite a slew of golf rules, there’s a free nine-module course, complete with auto-save, the ability “to bounce around and focus on specific topics” and “simply return any time for a tune-up.” A variety of quizzes are available as well.
There’s even a helpline and an email dedicated solely to rule questions.
So while some golfers may revel in the rules, there's also still a bit of frustration among average players when they encounter one of the game's more obscure regulations.
“No one wants to be the government," Driscoll says, but at day's end, the organization has a job to ensure the sport is "based on fairness, maintaining the purity of the game, and putting a premium on skill over innovation or technology.”
Alex Myers, a senior writer with Golf Digest, describes the role of officials in professional golf as something similar to a doctor who is on call. The doc doesn’t really want the emergency situation, but she is always ready.
This week, 32 officials are a part of the championship. The 'walking scorer’ is the rules official who stays with each group throughout the course. If a golfer has a question, she tells the walking scorer, who radios the rules committee, which then sends in the “rover,” the closest rules official. There’s also a rules official assigned to watching coverage of the event to monitor other issues that can surface and a rule analyst in the booth who can be called on for clarification.
Graham believes that “the rules of golf are in a really good place right now.”
Driscoll agrees. She is proud of the experience and level of dedication of this week’s officials. “We all should thank the officials for trying to keep complications to a minimum, for keeping play running smoothly, and for allowing the true intent of golf to continue.”
This week, Pine Needles and its players look on track to following what is likely the most important of all rules: players are expected to play in the spirit of the game.
You’ll find that in rule 1.2 A: Conduct expected by each player, page 2 of 155.
