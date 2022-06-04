If you think airplane travel has changed in the last, oh, 40 years, imagine being Terry Gannon. “Every time I land at RDU, I think of the return flight from Albuquerque,” he says.
Technically, of course, it was only 39 years ago. That was the day the N.C. State basketball team returned to North Carolina after defeating the University of Houston in the finals of the 1983 NCAA basketball championship.
“I’ll tell you what,” says Gannon, relaxing in his NBC-issue golf cart beside the TV tower overlooking the 18th green at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, his workplace as the lead announcer at the U.S. Women’s Open Championship. “I was in no shape to remember it, nor were my teammates. I don’t know how we made the flight because we sure as hell didn’t go to sleep that night.
“I do remember landing and having 10,000 people at the airport. And then on I-40 from the airport to Reynolds Coliseum, nobody else was on the road, everyone pulled to the side, honking. People were on top of their cars, yelling at us. And there were like 25,000 people packed in a 13,000-seat arena for the pep rally. It was something else.”
These days when Gannon leaves his home, it’s strictly business — show business. And few prep harder for the role than Gannon, who was a silky smooth shooting guard for coach Jim Valvano’s national champions and is one of the most polished voices in golf.
It was Valvano who steered Gannon into broadcasting.
“It was about a 30 second conversation. ‘You’re not going to be Walt Frazier, move on,’” is Gannon’s standard, practiced description. In a career that began with the Jefferson Pilot sports broadcasting arm, meandered through ESPN, ABC and, now, NBC, Gannon has covered basketball, football, the World Cup, tennis, auto racing, horse racing, gymnastics, Olympic figure skating, beach volleyball and on and on.
Chances are, if it’s on TV and they keep a score, Gannon has covered it at one time or another.
“I live in L.A., so I generally have long flights,” he says.
These days, instead of celebrating on long flights, he’s researching. One of Gannon’s worksheets makes a flow chart of the Department of Defense look like a stickman drawing. “Every sport that I do, or have done, I develop my own system,” he says. “I do it every week. Over here is all the information on the course; in the middle is all the information on the field and the players in it; on the right is all the information on the overall season, what’s happened on the LPGA this year, where the major championships are held,” he says, putting the information in imaginary columns in front of him.
Except he rarely looks at it during a telecast. The payoff is in the process. The act of writing it down, color-coding it, organizing it, moves the information from the page to his mind.
“If I get 10 percent of it on the air, it’s not a great telecast,” he says. “You’re not trying to prove to the public what you know. You’re trying to make those four hours enjoyable for the people watching.”
And what he knows, what he learned from being a part of that 1983 team, informs what he sees and communicates.
“I’ve always thought playing at N.C. State on that Monday night in front of 50 million people for the national championship has made me a much better broadcaster because, when events come down the stretch — a golf tournament, a football game, a basketball game, figure skating, whatever it is — I have some insight into what these athletes are dealing with at a high level with everything on the line.
“That is what gets my motor going about competition. Yes, I want to personalize the players and make you invested in a Lydia Ko or a Lexi Thompson, but what gets me really excited is watching a Lexi Thompson or a Lydia Ko down the stretch on a Sunday trying to win a major championship and all the different elements that go into doing that. I have at least some insight into what they’re thinking or feeling.”
And that insight is unfailingly delivered with stylish professionalism
“I hope that part of what they get from a telecast that I do is the authenticity of the moment, of the place, of the players there,” he says. “I care about that more than any aspect of the telecast.”
Jim Moriarty wrote about golf for Golf Digest and Golf World magazines for 35 years covering major championships on both the men's and women's tours. He's lived in Southern Pines since 1979 and has worked on the editorial staff of PineStraw magazine since 2016.
