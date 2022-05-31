You know what they say about assuming anything. Assuming that the U.S. Women’s Open of years past is what’s in store for visitors this time will land you smack into a plugged lie in the cat box.
The hospitality industry has been running hot the last couple of years in Moore County, so folks are ready for out-of-town guests looking for diversion from the championship golf over at Pine Needles. In fact, both new and old visitors are in for a pleasant surprise. Over the last several years, the 10 miles surrounding Pine Needles has exploded with next-level merrymaking. There’s micro breweries, festivals, live music and outdoor dining galore.
Tap into these absolutely solid reasons to reapply deodorant, change golf hats and venture back out after walking the course.
The Pour Tour
Pick up the second hottest ticket in town. The Pour Tour Passport is a free passport-style booklet that directs people to seven of the most popular drinking holes around the area. As you purchase a beverage at each of the seven locations, a stamp goes in the passport.
Once the passport is “full,” the passport can be exchanged for a free Sandhills Pour Tour commemorative 16-ounce mug and the Donald Ross 150th anniversary collector’s coin.
Get that passport stamped at Hatchet Brewing Co. in Southern Pines; the Southern Pines Brewing Co. locations on Air Tool Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue; Southern Pines Growler Co.; Pinehurst Brewing Co.; Railhouse Brewery in Aberdeen; and the James Creek Cider House in Cameron. All the deets are inside the passport including directions and transportation options.
More Golf? Yes Please
The Cradle, Thistle Dhu, The Deuce, and Cradle’s Crossing are like golf’s version of Coachella. Golf Channel calls this area “the most fun 10 acres in all of golf.” Mere steps from the Resort Clubhouse in Pinehurst, this foursome is on hallowed ground. In 1898, Dr. Leroy Culver carved Pinehurst’s first nine holes out of “that there” sand.
The Cradle is a nine-hole, lighted short course that takes about an hour to play. The course is wide open and the high-fives and swing advice soar through the air as readily as lost balls.
Thistle Dhu is the first miniature golf course in America. In 1916, course designer James Barber saw the property and said, “This’ll Do” which somehow became “Thistle Dhu” and the name stuck. Bring your own ball and putter.
The Cradle’s Crossing, located at the half-way mark of The Cradle, is an open-air full bar with great seating, fire pits, televisions, smack talk to spare, and signature cocktails, the Transfusion and the Pine Cone.
The Deuce was voted the “Best New Restaurant in Golf” by Golf Inc. Magazine and sits above the historic 18th hole of Pinehurst No. 2. It features indoor and outdoor dining, tasty pub fare, a variety of creative cocktails and nearly a dozen craft beers on tap, including North Carolina microbrews.
Festivals, Festivities, and Funkiness
A Taste of North Carolina is Thursday, June 2 from 6-8 p.m. at Agora Bakery in Pinehurst. Tickets are $50 per person and include a variety of samplings, from bourbons to bon bons.
First Friday is Friday, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Sunrise Theater’s outdoor stage in downtown Southern Pines, This free concert features Rebekah Todd, Wilma Magazine’s “Woman to Watch,” and Encore Magazine’s “Best Female Musician.” A festival favorite, Todd’s “transcendental energy” is perfect for a post 18 hole walk.
The Golf Ball Drop begins Wednesday, June 1 at 8 p.m. by the patio fountain at Southern Pines’ Leadmine Whiskey Bar and Kitchen. Leadmine’s golf ball will stay “lit” from Wednesday night thru Sunday celebrating and welcoming the Open. Golf cocktails and seasonally unique items are also on the menu.
If You Must Work
The Third Floor is open and located at 160 W New York Ave in Southern Pines. The Third Floor is a spacious collaborative workspace courtesy of Moore County’s Chamber of Commerce. With private office spaces, comfortable seating options, coffee and refreshments, high-speed internet and printing, and state of the art audio visual capabilities, if working is a must, it must be done here.
