When you order that hot dog at the US Open today, check to see if your favorite local group is serving it up.
The Union Pines High School girls soccer team is done for the season, but there’s still been plenty of teamwork. Father Capodanno High School is out for the summer but is still working on expanding its sports programs. Executive Director of the Sandhills Cooperation Sherri Allgood is “always looking for an opportunity to earn money for our great causes.”
They’re putting in some sweat equity here at Pine Needles, these groups like the Union Pines girls, Father Capodanno High School, Warrior 180 Foundation, SWIFT Robotics and Prancing Horse. They are all equally excited about teamwork, expansion, and earning money for their organizations.
Community groups are an important component of USGA events, for it’s volunteers who are relied on to staff refreshment tents for the thousands on the course. If your hunger or thirst is directing you to a refreshment stand for lemonade or a hotdog, there’s a good chance that friendly face on the other end is someone you know or a cause you support.
This past week, there have been a number of organizations who get to share in a bit of the sales their tents generate. A partial roster: The Sandhills Co-Op, which works with marginalized communities sharing and teaching self-reliance skills and resources already at hand; Warrior 189 Foundation, which works with military, veterans, and first responders offering spiritual support, resources, and hope; SWIFT Robotics – Students Working to Integrate Faith and Technology – instills the importance of STEM skills, service work, and integrity in Moore County; and Prancing Horse, a therapeutic riding center that offers healing through horseback riding.
The common coordinator bringing all these efforts together: Par Caterers, a woman-owned company that specializes in professional golf catering. It has been a part of most of the big golf tournaments and championships with the PGA, LPGA and the USGA for years. The company pays a commission on concession and catering revenue to local volunteers.
With tents strategically located in the most trafficked areas of the U.S. Women’s Open, these concession tents range in size from the size of a small restaurant to a slightly larger — and fancier — fresh lemonade stand. These locations are the rotating work sites of these Moore County volunteers this week.
Julie Welsh, concession manager for Par Caterers, was glad to have these particular groups. Her tent is located directly next to the merchandise tent and near the USGA’s Junior Experience tent. It’s the only one in the area labeled on the map as “Fan Central.”
“It is a great location to see the golfers come up and walk towards 18,” she said. “We need good volunteers because this place is hopping.”
Welsh knows she is lucky with these groups, “You don’t always get volunteers who are willing to work this hard. This is a great staff.
“When we know that we are a part of a championship or tournament, we ask for organizations to submit applications,” Welsh said. “We offer our volunteers a percentage of the profits and then they can also keep any tips. It’s an easy, fun way to make money and we have the opportunity to keep our costs down as well.”
Once again, the hospitality of Moore County shows through the local community. And this time, everyone can benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.