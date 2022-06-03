The U.S. Women’s Open is known for its challenge. Physically and mentally testing golfers and their scorecards is usually the point of this four-day annual exercise.
But through two rounds at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, par is piddling. Both pros and amateurs are engaged in a sweaty game of limbo to see how low each other can go.
Already, collegiate golfer Ingrid Lindblad has set a single-round low scoring record for an amateur, and the leading score after 36 holes looks more like a 72-hole aggregate.
Red numbers in the 60s fill up the scoreboard like an error-filled essay. Truth be told, USGA leaders overseeing the course knew that was possible this week. The golfers’ accuracy off the tee has helped lead to the low scores.
“Let’s face it, these fairways have some width to them,” said Shannon Rouillard, a senior director for the USGA overseeing the course. “When I looked last night at the fairways hit average, we were at about 81 percent, which is high.
“When you have width and these players hit it straight, they are going to give themselves chances to perform well. And they have.”
Birdies have been plentiful not just in morning rounds but the afternoon as well.
“You’re seeing a lot of players hitting to the middle of the green, and the middle of the green is really a good place to be on these greens,” said Rouillard. “They’re not overly big greens. If you play it right, it’s not that hard to have a two-putt if you leave yourself in the right place on the green.”
Using a red hot putter, Mina Harigae only needed 24 putts in the first round. When the world’s best figure out the right speed of the ball upon the green, Rouillard and the USGA staff know to tip their cap.
“It’s going to happen when they are running as smooth as they are now,” she said. “You can get it going, so it’s possible. The ones that are playing well have really figured out how to manage the course based on their game.”
Kyle Franz, who handled the course renovation in the past six years, appreciates the dichotomy of course design that is wanting to make a course a challenge without frustrating the field.
“All great architecture is prone to the players playing really well on it,” said Franz. “The conditions are right and that’s the greatness of Ross’ style.
“It’s really super challenging out there, but if you play really well, the scores are going to be really good. It’s going to be fun to watch.”
Working closely with the USGA in the past, Franz is stepping back this week as a spectator, with a slightly sneaky grin. He also said he expects the USGA to sharpen the teeth on the course Saturday and Sunday to make it a tougher test.
“I know from how the USGA set things up that the hole locations are going to get harder as the week goes along, the tees are going to go back and it’s going to get tougher,” Franz said. “It’s getting a little breezier out there, so everything is going to dry out quite a bit.”
The USGA has alternate tees in their playbook that will coincide with a certain pin placement. Four have been used in this championship. Also, work on the greens can help Pine Needles toughen up for the closing 36 holes.
“There really hasn’t been too many surprises based on the game plan that we have laid out. Our game plan can change based on weather conditions,” Rouillard said. “It has to. We need to be reasonable with the test we’re looking to put out there based on the conditions.”
Jonathan Bym is sports editor of The Pilot. Contact him at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
