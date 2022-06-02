The 77th U.S. Women’s Open is off to a scorching-hot start … literally and metaphorically.
On Thursday — as temperatures in the Sandhills crept their way to a toasty 96, with a heat index of 102 — 156 of the world’s best golfers tackled storied Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
Sweden's Ingrid Lindblad jumpstarted this year’s national championship Thursday morning, firing the lowest score by an amateur in U.S. Women's Open history and setting the early clubhouse target on day one at Pine Needles.
Playing alongside her fellow countrywoman and local favorite Annika Sorenstam, the 22-year-old rising senior at Louisiana State University carded seven birdies and just a single bogey for an opening 65. Her effort was also the lowest score by a European at the tournament since 1994.
“It just worked, from fairway to green,” said the reigning SEC Player of the Year and winningest player in LSU history.
Few expected anyone in the afternoon rounds to challenge a 6-under-par score. But before you could say “amateur hour,” Mina Harigae, a Duke University alum and former junior sensation from the Monterey Peninsula, overcame the afternoon’s extreme heat to counter with a blazing 7-under-par 64, coming within a bermuda-blade’s width of the record low score.
“I was just really calm out there,” Marigae said as she came off the course. “Could be because of the heat. I didn't want to expend too much energy, so I was basically in the zone.”
Thursday also marked the official return to Pine Needles of Sorenstam, who shot 74 in a round that started stronger than it finished. Through 13 holes, she was even par and looking like the Annika of a quarter century ago, who won her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open here.
Unlike that Annika, this mellower version was content with her round. “A few better and I think I would have been super happy, but overall, it was great to be out here,” said Sorenstam.
That’s not to say a Sorenstam isn’t making big golf news. Her 11-year-old son, Will McGee, recorded his first hole-in-one on Wednesday afternoon while playing the Pinehurst Resort’s short-course Cradle with the family.
Like everyone at Pine Needles on Thursday, Sorenstam felt the warmth. But hers was a bit different than most.
“The fans have been super supportive,” she said. “A lot of cheering coming up to the greens, so it warms my heart. Especially on 18 there was a little tear or two from my husband and me. It warms my heart to be here.”
— with a contribution from Global Golf Post’s Steve Eubanks
