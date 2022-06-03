Donna Andrews Tepatti spent her Thursday and Friday mornings as the starter on the ninth tee at the U.S. Women’s Open. A steady parade of lithe golfers trouped by her with form-fitting athletic wear, taut limbs and the ability to generate major juice through impact. The six-time winner on the LPGA Tour from the 1990s could only shake her head.
“Just look at their legs, their quads just pop,” she says. “These girls are ripped. People say, ‘How do these little Korean girls hit it so far?’ Just look at their legs. They wind it up and rip it. It’s that ground force drive as they like to talk about. It’s a huge thing.”
When she was a freshman golfer at the University of North Carolina in the mid-1980s, Donna asked for a training program. She was given a boilerplate regimen used by the football team and several months later noticed the bulk she was developing in her shoulders.
“I figured out it was bad for my golf game,” she says. “I paid for a gym membership to work out on my own. Look how far we’ve come.”
Indeed, it’s a new world on display this week at Pine Needles.
“Power is so objective in golf — people see how far you’re hitting it and there’s a number for every shot,” says Alex Herzlin, a strength trainer and physical therapist who travels the nation with the LPGA Tour in its fitness trailer. “How far’d it go? You get left behind if you’re not keeping up.”
Adds Chris Wicker, another physical therapist on the LPGA staff: “Ten years ago girls were smoking and drinking. Obviously that lifestyle has changed. Those days are long gone. They take better care of themselves.”
Herzlin and Wicker work out of a 450-square foot trailer that travels to every domestic LPGA Tour event, plus a major championship like this week’s that is run by the USGA. The trailer includes therapy tables, a squat rack, a rack of dumbells and an array of training aids and exercise widgets you’ll find in any health club. Golfers make appointments for treatment from the therapists or come for stretching and strength sessions.
An occasional visitor to the fitness trailers on both the LPGA and PGA Tours is
Chris Finn, who founded Par4Success as a golf strength-training and physical therapy practice in the Research Triangle Park in 2013. Finn has evolved into one of Golf Digest’s Top 50 Golf Fitness Instructors, and he and his staff have compiled hundreds of thousands of data points on what works in golf training and what results in longer drives and fewer injuries.
“Guys have mobility issues, but upper body strength generally isn’t a problem,” he says. “Women tend to be the opposite. They are so incredibly flexible and athletic overall. Our goal with them is to build strength and build a layer of armor. They beat so many balls and their bodies break down.
“But they’re making huge gains. Probably the average driver swing speed out here is about 96 miles an hour. For girls in five years, 100 is not going to be fast. It will be, like, average. I have an 11-year-old girl swinging 98 miles an hour now.”
David Orr runs the Flagstick Academy out of Pine Needles and specializes in helping golfers with their putting stroke, but he’s also been a swing coach consultant for golfers such as Suzann Pettersen on the LPGA Tour and Justin Rose on the PGA Tour. At the height of her career of winning 15 LPGA events from 2007-15, Pettersen was the poster child for the fitness movement, posing nude in 2012 for “The Body Issue” of ESPN The Magazine.
“There’s been a major shift in fitness, strength training, speed training and injury prevention,” says Orr. “These golfers today are like Formula 1 racing engines. They’re like machines. It all started with Tiger. He made fitness popular and cool. People see golfers like Suzann and Justin on the golf course, but they don’t realize how much attention they’ve given their bodies before and after they play golf.”
That attention to the lower body and core have helped Mel Reid become one of the longest hitters in women’s golf with an average of just under 270 yards in 2021, good for 18th among her peers. She lives in Jacksonville, Fla., and often begins her day by surfing and then going to the gym.
“I work my ass off,” she says. “It’s something I do consistently. My emphasis is the glutes, legs and core. It’s all from the ground up, we’re trying to create explosive power.”
Ryann O’Toole won her first tournament after 11 years on the LPGA Tour in the 2021 Scottish Women’s Open and credits her intense training regimen over many years in helping get her into the winner’s circle. The 34-year-old O’Toole does a lot of mobility training, especially for her hips. She also runs, surfs, plays basketball and does yoga.
“Feed the beast” is her training motto.
“I played a lot of sports growing up, and when I started golf I wasn’t getting the athletic exertion,” she says. “It’s always been in my nature to be explosive, and I move fast and like to seek the next thing to push my limits.”
Fortunately for golfers like Reid and O’Toole, they’re not training golfers like football players any longer.
