Those who have not yet been to Southern Pines are looking forward to it.
In New Jersey at the recent Cognizant Founders Cup, buzz on the driving range and putting green surrounded the young players who have never experienced the Sandhills. Most wanted to know what to expect when the U.S. Women’s Open returns to Pine Needles this week.
Caddies, veterans and a journalist or two offered tidbits of advice that could have been mistaken for daily-wisdom messages: Patience is essential. Greed will bite you hard. Focus on the subtleties.
But the overarching message was the same: You’re going to love it.
And the fans will love this collection of players, too. In particular this week, keep your eye on:
Jin Young Ko
The No.1 player in the world often goes on runs where she doesn’t miss a green and never sniffs a bogey. Ko has only played six times in 2022 but already has a win, a second and a fourth-place finish. Her consistency and ability to rise to the occasion on a big stage makes Ko the No.1 pick in every expert’s book.
Lexi Thompson
You can’t keep getting as close as Thompson has without finally breaking through. Everyone who saw the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club felt the 27-year-old American’s pain as she lost a big lead — and the championship — on the final day. But since that loss, Thompson has shown remarkable resilience. In 2022, she’s had two runner-up finishes, a fourth, and a sixth-place in six starts on the LPGA Tour. She leads the tour in Greens in Regulation and Rounds Under Par, and is second in scoring average. USGA championships always demand premium ball striking. Thompson is tailor-made for the test Pine Needles will present.
Minjee Lee
The most recent LPGA Tour winner at the Cognizant Founders Cup leads the tour in proximity to the hole from every approach distance. Her irons are always crisp and her distance control is legendary. Putting has sometimes held the 25-year-old Australian back. But never bet against a player on the hot streak, and Lee is riding high coming into the Sandhills.
Hyo Joo Kim
Many people still don’t know her, despite the fact that Kim has a major championship to her credit and four LPGA Tour wins, including a victory in Hawaii this season. The 26-year-old also has a history of hanging near the tops of major leaderboards, as she did in 2018 at the U.S. Women’s Open when she finished early and found herself in a playoff with Ariya Jutanugarn, which Jutanugarn won on the fourth extra hole. Kim currently ranks third in scoring average on tour and is playing some of the best golf of her career.
Nasa Hataoka
The Japanese star has a win and a sixth-place finish in her last two starts and has been steady in every statistical category throughout her career. She is a player who is not afraid of the big stage and who tends to play well on challenging courses. Hataoka could be the player no one expects to win who walks away with the Semple trophy at a legendary venue.
Yuka Saso
The 20-year-old from the Philippines comes into Pine Needles as the defending Women’s Open champion and the youngest player to have won the major, having matched Inbee Park — to the day — for that distinction. She defeated Hataoka in a playoff at The Olympic Club last June. It was her first victory on the LPGA Tour and third worldwide. A few months after the victory, Saso declared that she was now representing Japan. She’s currently ranked 15th on the LPGA tour.
Jennifer Kupcho
Kupcho registered her breakthrough victory at the 2022 Chevron Championship by two strokes over Jessica Korda. She turned professional just prior to the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open after a highly decorated amateur career that included winning the 2018 NCAA Division I title and the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April 2019. The Colorado native was a standout at Wake Forest.
Michelle Wie West
Who can forget when the former child prodigy broke through for her first major championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club's Course No. 2, holding off Stacy Lewis by two strokes to claim the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. It ended a historic week for the resort as it hosted the U.S. Open a week earlier, becoming the first venue to conduct the two championships in the same year. West first competed in a USGA championship at age 10. Three years later, she became a USGA champion at 13.
Rose Zhang (amateur)
Zhang, 19, has been the undisputed No. 1 player in the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking since her triumph over Gabriela Ruffels in the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur. Last summer, she won the U.S. Girls' Junior to become the eighth player to have won both the U.S. Women's Amateur and U.S. Girls' Junior titles, but the first to capture the latter second. She also received the McCormack Medal as the No. 1 player in the WAGR for a second consecutive season and just completed her freshman season at Stanford University. This will be Zhang’s fourth U.S. Women’s Open start.
Open Daily editor Brad King contributed reporting.
Steve Eubanks is a correspondent for Global Golf Post and New York Times best-selling author of 34 books.
