With apples in hand, Griffin Edwards and his father, Stephen, set off mid-morning Friday to soak up the rarefied atmosphere of the second day of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open.
“You know,” explained Griffin, “I’ve been to a lot of golf tournaments. Two maybe. No three!”
“Actually, Griff,” his father calmly said, “this is your third, if you count the Twilight Open, Wyndham Championship and this one — which is actually a major championship.”
“Right,” Griffin chirped, suddenly stopping in the midst of a crosswalk to show off a surprisingly fluid golf swing. Several patrons swerved, grinning.
Such is the lovely spontaneity of a 5-year-old already in love with an ancient and royal game, eager to show his stuff.
“Actually,” Griff clarified, nibbling his apple, “I’m really five and three quarters.”
One of the finer things about the efforts of the USGA and LPGA to grow the game at its grassroots is the abundance of youngsters one sees walking around at Pine Needles this week.
Griff’s papa, Stephen, also knows a good bit about the importance of growing the game. Back in the bleak days of the COVID shutdown, when the Wyndham Championship was not allowed to have live galleries on course, Edwards created a fundraiser at a popular Winston-Salem municipal course to raise funds for Harold Varner’s HV3 foundation. That group aims to make the game more accessible to kids with limited resources.
Edwards, a former Wake Forest development officer turned investment advisor, playfully dubbed his event the “Twilight Open” and attracted 50 or so golfers and non-golfers alike for an evening of fun and fellowship on the back nine of Reynolds Park Golf Course, a Perry Maxwell gem built in 1930.
The outing successfully raised $1,500 for HV3 and repeated the performance one year later, presenting the charity a check for six grand.
Since then, the Twilight Open had morphed into something called the Twilight Golf Club, a non-traditional golf club with no formally established home, granted Type-2 status by the USGA through the Carolinas Golf Association. The innovative idea provides beginners and long-time golfers who have no association with an established club the opportunity to create a handicap index and play competitively around the state.
What started with a handful of players of all skill levels has grown to over 140 members scattered across the Piedmont with rapidly-growing chapters in the Triad, Raleigh and Charlotte — even some nationally. For every Twilight Golf Club membership, the club sponsors a Youth on Course member in the Carolinas through the HVIII foundation. This summer’s Twilight Open, Edwards says, promises an even larger donation to the charity.
“Probably half our members never had an established handicap or played a competitive match until now,” he explains. “For us, it’s really all about growing the community of golf and the fellowship that goes with it.”
The Twilighters’ first club championship, fittingly enough, was held last February at Pine Needles, “Thirty-two players over thirty-six holes. It was awesome. Everyone loved it, even in the dead of winter. They were busy getting the course ready for the Women’s Open, which made it even more meaningful.”
When this Johnny Appleseed of the golfing Everyman had the opportunity to expose wee son Griffin to a USGA championship, he didn’t hesitate. And neither did his fellow Twilighters, several of whom appeared on the sandy path to the hole 16’s grandstands, including Dave Baysden, a gifted golf artist whose work is turning up everywhere from Pinehurst to Bandon Dunes these days. Dave accompanied his own daughter, 13-year-old Macey, wearing her purple LPGA/Girl Golf cap and a big smile.
They joined the march to the grandstand at 16, where the foursome caught up to the dazzling trio of Lucy Li and amateur sensations Rose Zang (World No. 1, Stanford’s reigning NCAA champion) and 16-year-old Anna Davis (Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion) following them to the finish of their day — a wonderful glimpse of the game’s future, both on course and off.
From there it was on to lunch and an hour well spent in the USGA’s charming Junior Experience tent, where Macey and Griffin played the 3-hole putting course and swatted drives into a targeted net.
All in all, it was an excellent first outing for parent and child at a major golf championship. By the end, Macey Baysden, heading into eighth grade this fall, was talking about resuming her golf career from middle school with her grandfather’s golf clubs. Young Griffin Edwards was chattering animatedly about the golf balls he whacked over the Experience’s miniature driving range net.
“I really scorched the net,” he said, enjoying a sugar cookie for the cool ride home.
New York Times best-selling writer Jim Dodson is the author of 16 books, including “Final Rounds, A Golfer’s Life (with Arnold Palmer),” “Ben Hogan – An American Life” and “A Son of the Game.”
