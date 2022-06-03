Going low in back-to-back rounds of a U.S. Open — men or women — is about as easy as getting Johnny Depp and Amber Heard to dance cheek-to-cheek. One day, golf feels as effortless as tying your Michael Jordan Retros, and the next day you feel like you’re being lapped by the field, even if you’re a perfectly respectable one or two under.
That’s where Jordan sneaker maven Mina Harigae was with a second round 69 that allowed her to hold onto a share of the midpoint lead with Australia’s Minjee Lee in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
The pins that seemed collegial the day before, can seem cold and inhospitable 24 hours later.
“It was a little more stressful today for sure,” said Harigae, whose 69 gave her a two-day total of nine under par 133. “Things got a little shaky there, but I was really happy with the way I hung in and made some good birdies coming in.”
Her caddie/fiancé, Travis Kreiter, felt the same way. “If we shot even or better, I thought it was a win,” he said. “We were right where we needed to be.”
Harigae’s career turn-of-fortune can, at least partially, be traced to some work she’s done with her instructor, Jeff Fisher, in Mesa, Arizona. They began working together when Harigae was in college, then split for a time but resumed the relationship four and a half years ago.
“I think she was always destined to do what she’s doing now. She just got off track a little bit,” says Fisher.
Part of the solution was moving away from a super strong grip.
“It has transformed her game from an elite junior player to an elite tour player. She just couldn’t compete with the grip she had.”
Those days are behind her.
“Sometimes, when I send her text messages, I’ll tag them TGMH — The Great Mina Harigae. You got to remember who you are. She forgot for a while.”
The place she’s found herself at the moment is tied with Lee, who surged up with the second lowest round of the day, a five-under-par 66. She did that, in part, by hitting 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.
Lee won her first major championship last year in the Amundi Evian Championship and is coming off a victory three weeks ago in the Cognizant Founders Cup. “I actually think striking-wise, before that win it was really good but my putting probably wasn’t quite there,” said Lee. “Now it’s leveling off a little bit. It’s tough to hit it super close on this golf course. I haven’t had too many opportunities to be really, really aggressive.”
Just your basic ho-hum 66.
It’s not as though it’s impossible to go low and then run and hide — Martin Kaymer did it five miles down Morganton Road in the men’s Open in Pinehurst in 2014, the same year Lee bunked in for the week with Karrie Webb during her first U.S. Women’s Open. But, more often, a U.S. Open is like being trapped in an escape room and all the clues are written in Sanskrit. Occam’s razor is a tight pin or a clump of love grass away.
Harigae was paired the first two days with Hye-Jin Choi, a rookie on the LPGA tour with 12 victories to her credit on the Korean tour, and it was Mina’s turn on Friday to watch someone play the front nine in 30, just as she had the day before. Choi finished with the day’s best round: a seven-under-par 64, two shots behind Harigae and Lee. It’s not an unfamiliar spot for Choi who, as an amateur, finished second in the U.S. Open in 2017 at Trump National.
Choi is tied for third with Anna Nordqvist who shot a three under par 68.
“I hit a lot of great mid-to-long irons to, like, the 20-foot range,” said the Swedish three-time major winner. “I mean, there are so many tough pins out there, so if you get a little greedy and you miss on the wrong spot, it’s really tough.”
Amateur Ingrid Lindblad, who was in solo second after the first round, could be excused for being a little preoccupied. “It was kind of hard not to scroll on Twitter and Instagram, so this morning I actually turned my notifications off,” said the 22-year-old LSU star.
“Got a few text messages, mostly from my teammates or coaches. It's fun, but it's really hard because you get really distracted by it.” Her even par 71 left her tied for fifth with Jin Young Ko, who won both the ANA Inspiration and The Evian Championship in 2019 for her two major victories.
Notables who won’t be around for the weekend include Michelle Wie West, who isn’t planning on teeing it up again until the U.S. Women’s Open next year at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.
“Today started off on a great high,” she said. “I did Wordle for the first time and guessed the word on the second try. And then it was a gradual decline after that.” Wie West finished at five over par.
Stacy Lewis, twice a major champion, and Lucy Li, the ice-cream-eating sensation of 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2, were at plus six while Annika Sorenstam, the 10-time major winner and the defending U.S. Senior Women’s Open champion, finished at 13 over.
Jim Moriarty wrote about golf for Golf Digest and Golf World magazines for 35 years covering major championships on both the men's and women's tours. He's lived in Southern Pines since 1979 and has worked on the editorial staff of PineStraw magazine since 2016.
