On a sticky June afternoon that wandered in dressed up as the dog days of August, Mina Harigae made a fire brigade full of putts to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club.
Wearing a Day-Glo cooling neck wrap that looked a bit as though she’d just lost a flag football game, Harigae pitched to eight feet for a birdie on the 15th hole, chipped in for another birdie on the 16th, two-putted from 60 feet for a par on the 17th and got up and down at 18 for a 7-under-par 64 to overtake amateur Ingrid Lindblad by a single shot.
Harigae, who has an Imelda Marcos-sized crush on Michael Jordan shoes, spent about 15 minutes one semester at Duke University before turning pro in 2009. A California native, her parents Mafumi and Yasunori (just call him Harry), own Takara Sushi in Pacific Grove. During the tough COVID years she helped them out both financially and in the restaurant itself. So, naturally, Harigae’s first round was fueled by an evening at Texas Roadhouse in Aberdeen. Beware those rattlesnake bites.
After getting through the LPGA’s qualifying school two years ago on the No. 9 course at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Harigae enjoyed her best season in 2021, sharing the lead in the Women’s British Open after 36 holes. She and her caddie/fiancé, Travis Kreiter, made it to North Carolina via a red-eye flight from Phoenix on Tuesday morning and didn’t even play a full practice round. With the exception of an appearance in the Open at Pine Needles in 2007 that she barely remembers, Harigae didn’t see the first eight holes until Thursday’s round. She played them four under par. Of course, if you’re going to hit 14 of 14 fairways and make what she called a “Jordan Speith-esque” amount of putts (she took 24 all day), who cares? “Right off the get-go, number 1 and 2, I made gettable putts,” she said of her trusty new PXG Hercules putter. “You know, 7-10 feet. That really got my confidence going.”
If Harigae brought the heat Thursday, Sweden brought the cool. Lindblad, a rising junior from Louisiana State University by way of Halmstad, Sweden, shot the lowest round ever by an amateur in a U.S. Women’s Open, a six-under-par 65. And she got to do it playing alongside the coolest Swede of them all, Annika Sorenstam, who won the second of her three U.S. Open titles on the same course 26 years earlier, closing that week with a final round of 66, her lowest round ever in the championship.
“On the first tee box I get her scorecard, I'm like, ‘I have Annika’s scorecard in my hands,’” gushed the 22-year-old Lindblad of her pairing with the 10-time major winner. “But it was really cool. She fist-bumped me for a few birdies, and it was fun.” Lindblad, or “Iggy” as she is known to her Tiger teammates, has been having a lot of fun lately. In April, she finished second in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and then she helped propel LSU to its first Southeastern Conference championship in 30 years.
Carrying Lindblad’s clubs was another Swede, Sophie Gustafson, a five-time winner on the LPGA tour and a 16-time winner on the Ladies European Tour. The 48-year-old Gustafson has finished second twice in the Women’s British Open and has been the Ladies European Tour Player of the Year three times. She got a call from the coach of the Swedish National Team last week asking if she’d like to volunteer to do a temporary tour of duty as Lindblad’s caddie. Sure, why not? “I’d never met her before this week,” Gustafson said.
What she found is pretty impressive. “She hits it long. She hits it straight. She has a good short game and she’s very tough mentally. She doesn’t get down on herself. It makes a very good combination,” said Gustafson, who herself became known for her personal bravery in publicly confronting her stuttering difficulties.
Sorenstam, the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open champion who at 51 still looks fit enough to bench press a Mini Cooper, has seen the same thing. “I spent some time with Ingrid at the 2019 ANNIKA Invitational up in St. Augustine, (Fla.),” Sorenstam said following her opening round of 3-over-par 74. “She won but she was flying out of Orlando and she didn't have a ride. I said, ‘You can ride with me.’ So I took her to the airport, we had a good conversation. She can be quite bubbly, so it was more listening than talking,” Sorenstam said with a smile. “She’s really impressive. I think people see her as a long hitter, but some of those chip shots she hit, especially here on 18, that was not an easy one. And she putted beautifully.”
Lindblad, who started on the ninth hole, had a front nine of 5-under-par 30, highlighted by three consecutive birdies on the first through the third holes. Her only bogey came on the par-5 10th. She’s two shots ahead of yet another Swede, Anna Nordqvist, who had to withdraw a week ago from the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas. Nordqvist initially tested negative for COVID but ended up symptomatic. “I played in the pro-am and just didn't feel good at all,” she said. “Staying in bed until Saturday night, it obviously wasn't ideal preparation for this week, but I am feeling better and followed all the protocols that I had to. I have a little bit of a cough still and probably a little bit of my voice still missing.” She was tied with Minjee Lee, the 26-year-old Australian who won last year’s Evian Championship, and Ryann O’Toole.
Boosted by an eagle on the par-5 first hole, her 11th hole of the day, Lexi Thompson, who struggled closing out last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at The Olympic Club after leading going into the final round, was another shot back at 3-under 68 along with Ally Ewing. “I haven't looked at a leaderboard, so I don't even know the position that I am at,” Thompson said. “I’ve just been trying to focus on my own game and my emotions — that’s all I can control — but I know my game has been in a good spot. And, as far as last year, it’s over with. It’s this year. I learned from it, and I moved on.”
And, thankfully, so did the heat.
