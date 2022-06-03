This week is a homecoming for Savannah Thompson in a few different forms.
Thompson, a Pinecrest graduate and former West End resident, is also returning to where her passion for golf melded with her career in the broadcasting field.
Thompson returned to Moore County this week for the U.S. Women’s Open in Southern Pines, where she’s working as a field producer for the Golf Channel. For those watching competition highlights and post-round interviews, Thompson is the brains behind the operation, directing a cameraman what shots are needed for broadcasts for the network, part of the NBC family.
While living in Cary during her middle school years, Thompson started to show an interest in golf. Her dad wanted to support her passion and took her daughter to Pine Needles for the 2007 Women’s Open.
“I legit fell in love with the game here in 2007. Now I’m here working, and it feels like everything is coming full circle. I try not to get emotional about it because obviously I’m here to work. Sometimes driving around, it’s like, wow. I’ve played so many rounds here,” Thompson said. “I first fell in love with the game here.”
Fifteen years later, her parents now watch their daughter riding around on a golf cart, working the Open and loving every second of it.
“I was driving around and I saw my dad on a grandstand, and I was like, ‘Hey dad!’ And he looks up at me and is waving all happy and stuff.”
A grandstand staged in the area of the third green and fourth tee area in 2007 is where Thompson and her dad sat and watched the whole field come through. A familiar last name — someone around her age — caught Savannah’s attention that day.
“Just sitting there with my dad as a kid, that was so special. Then I remember Lexi (Thompson) playing and we are kind of the same age,” Savannah said. “I looked up to Lexi, even though we were like the same age. I was like, she’s 12 and I’m 11. If she can do it, I can do it too.”
Savannah went on to star for the Pinecrest girls golf team and earned a scholarship to play at nearby UNC Pembroke.
The summer between that transition, Thompson had her own “Open experience” with the USGA when it staged its first U.S. Open doubleheader at Pinehurst No. 2. Thompson was a standard bearer for the two championships, walking the fairways with some of the biggest names in the sport, including following the final grouping of the men’s final round.
“That was kind of where I fell in love with the game even more,” she said. “I feel very connected to U.S. Opens in this area.”
The USGA even featured her in a video series it created called “The U.S. Open: Drive to Pinehurst.” That three-segment video series chronicled the stories of three North Carolina amateur golfers and their unique connection to this year’s Championship.
The USGA film crew, over two days and four locations, captured Thompson at Pinecrest with her classmates, shopping downtown in the village of Pinehurst with her friends, hitting balls with her coach at the Knollwood Fairways driving range and practicing with her fellow Patriot golfers over at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club on courses No. 3 and No.5.
In the eight years since, Thompson studied mass communication in college while playing a major part on the course for the Braves in her collegiate career. The summer before her senior year, Thompson got her foot in the door at the Golf Channel with an internship. The following year she was hired full-time as a production assistant when the network was located in Florida.
“And I haven’t stopped since. I went up with the move to Connecticut. I got promoted in Connecticut,” she said. “Sometimes it’s like, ‘When did this happen and how did this happen?’ You’ve got to take a step back and realize that so many people would like to do this and have this job.”
Her connection to the local area, and having worked last summer at the U.S. Women’s Open at The Olympic Club, made her an easy choice for her bosses when assignments were being given out.
“I was hoping for it. It was something that I wanted to do. I knew that I wanted to do it, but it was assigned to me. They kind of just said, ‘You’re so comfortable with the area. You know the golf course so well and we’d be silly not to send you,’” she said.
Many people in the Sandhills have stories of their connections to the Opens. Thompson’s job now is to take her own experiences and connections with the game and share all that through new stories that unfold in front of her.
