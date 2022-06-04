It was business as usual Saturday. The world’s best women golfers continued to drill Pine Needles with birdies, bugging golf’s game makers and the ghost of Donald Ross. Meanwhile, the birdies continued to drill the course-abutting pines for their own tasty morsels.
Saturday was simply gorgeous, the kind of late spring day that makes you want to get outside. The week’s heat and humidity slipped off after a benign Friday evening rain, leaving the Pine Needles course accommodating and ill defended.
Victory is within reach, but for whom? “Moving day,” as they call the third round of a golf competition, did little to settle the question. Second-day leaders Minjee Lee and Nina Harigae turned into third-day leaders, as they continued to peck at Pine Needles. They did everything they could to separate themselves from the pack but barely each other. Lee finished the day with a championship-record low score after three rounds but just a three-stroke lead over a persistently consistent Harigae.
The golf announcers said, “There’s a lot of golf yet to play,” but not that much.
Lee and Harigae set a torrid pace, accounting for nine birdies between them. They made the rest of the pack — 13 are tied for fourth or better — look almost like dead wood.
And they were far from dead. Pine Needles played a little more challenging Saturday — the first championship day without a low-round 64 — but these players still made it look pretty easy. Nineteen in the field of 70 are under par, and the vast majority are four-under or better.
And while plenty of players made bold moves throughout the day — Lydia Ko started 1-under on the day and improved that to 6-under and a tie for fourth — it simply wasn’t enough.
Still, if the knock on Pine Needles is that it played too easy, there were plenty who would disagree, including local favorite Lexi Thompson. Thompson, who debuted here 15 years ago at the age of 12, started off her Saturday at 3-under par but finished at one-over. Her rounds have gotten progressively worse since Thursday’s three-under par 68.
The USGA has a few more tricks it can muster for today’s course set-up, but there’s little they can do about the lack of wind or another low-humidity, mild day like Sunday is shaping up to be. Perhaps today’s modern players have surpassed Donald Ross’ test of golf?
And so, in the shade of the longleaf pines, where the red-cockaded woodpeckers have set up shop and learned how to tap into a bountiful supply of morsels, one of these players is going to keep drilling, master her own bugs and feather her nest nicely.
