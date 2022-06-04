Like a field general monitoring the battlefield at dawn, David Fruchte smiles as he watches four Toro Reelmasters groom the fairway of hole No.12 with the precision of a synchronized dance team. Two of those operating the massive mowing machines were male members of Fruchte’s regular Pine Needles maintenance crew.
The other two were part of a pioneering all-female crew of 32 maintenance volunteers from some top clubs in America, a band of sisters artfully calling themselves the “Grass Ceiling Society” who are repeating history this week at the 77th U.S Women’s Open.
Following a long-held tradition among male golf course superintendents who volunteer their expertise to industry colleagues at major championships, the women who’ve helped groom Pine Needles to the peak of perfection this week were initially brought together a year ago at the Women’s Open in San Francisco, the brainchild of The Olympic Club’s director of maintenance, Troy Flannagan, and a turf industry expert named Kelly Lynch.
“Troy had a vision for at least five years of putting together an all-woman team of volunteer professionals for a Women’s Open that would showcase the work of talented women in the business,” Lynch explained just after 5 a.m., as the blended crews of 50 or more gathered in a large sponsors tent in the yard of the Pine Needles maintenance complex to hear the day’s instruction schedule from Fruchte.
“I suggested that he speak with Kimberly (Gard),” a former Syngenta researcher turned sales executive who had outstanding contacts across the country. “Troy and I talked at the National Golf Show,” Gard says, picking up the tale. “I assured him we could put together a great team of women professionals from all over who were in various stages of their careers — veteran superintendents, senior assistants, even beginners and interns from across the industry. It was a wonderful way to raise our public profile, share important work experiences, and do a bit of networking.”
In an industry where women comprise just an estimated two percent of the golf maintenance work force, the effort was such an overwhelming success — grabbing headlines, pushing boundaries — it demanded a reprise.
“It’s a wonderful thing to do,” agreed Kaye Pierson, a veteran volunteer with years of experience at Pinehurst No. 2, “because it opened doors and created a real sense of camaraderie and friendship among colleagues we might never have met.”
In addition to Pinehurst Resort, other local clubs like CCNC, Talamore, Mid South and Dormie Club were happy to send their own “Super Women” across town to take part in the Open experience. Ditto for the leading clubs from Florida to the Pacific Northwest. “I think there’s only 400 or so female superintendents in the country,” she added. “This is something that will attract more women to the business and give a boost to the industry.”
Though the hours are long and sleep is rare commodity this week — Rainbird, Syngenta and other sponsors are housing the volunteers at the villas at Mid Pines and feeding them well from sunrise to sunset — the esprit de corps among participants and their male counterparts on day six of their week in the Sandhills possessed a distinct collegial air.
“That’s because the guys on our crew are so glad to have them here,” observed Cody Self, Pine Needles’s superintendent. “They’ve brought a lot of knowledge and experience to the job and given us incredible consistency this week. Whatever they’ve done — cutting greens or blowing fairways, watering approaches, repairing turf, raking bunkers — they are so good at what they do. That’s essential for hosting a major championship.”
One of the highlights of the week was a visit by Annika Sorenstam, a major champion close to the hearts of Pine Needles fans, who took time to drop by and congratulate the gals of the Grass Ceiling Society and urged them on.
“In fact,” explained Kelly Sharp, “we’re in the process of developing a (nonprofit) foundation to grow and expand this group of amazing professional women.” She explained that half the group this year are new to evolving organization, with hopes to attract 15 or 20 new volunteers to future events. Pebble Beach has already signed up the sisterhood for next summer’s Open Championship.
“It’s a little like female pilots,” added a young assistant super from the West Coast. “They were once pretty rare in the air. And now they are flying high and highly respected. That’s what we are doing on the ground,” she added with a laugh.
“There’s great energy here. It’s been such fun this week,” agreed Gard. “We’ve worked hard and made a lot of new friends. But we still have work to do before Sunday!”
The man in charge of this historic moment, one that a certain missing grand lady of the Pines named Bell would surely have welcomed, also seemed to grasp the point.
“It’s been an amazing week,” allows Fruchte, longtime Director of Maintenance for Pine Needles and its sister resort courses Mid Pines and Southern Pines Golf Club. “Having the women here has been awesome. They’ve done a fantastic job helping our guys do the job right.”
Fruchte warmly thanked and congratulated his blended army of workers. “We’ve had a great system this week. Everyone knows the routine. You’ve all done a great job. Really fantastic.”
With that, he smiled and added a fitting coda.
“Just follow the girls. They know what they’re doing!”
New York Times best-selling writer Jim Dodson is the author of 16 books, including “Final Rounds, A Golfer’s Life (with Arnold Palmer),” “Ben Hogan – An American Life” and “A Son of the Game.”
