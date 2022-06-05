Later this summer, I’m taking my family to Scotland for the 150th Open Championship, the oldest major in golf.
For me, it’s both something of a homecoming and a farewell. Not only did I marry into a clan of Scots from Glasgow and Paisley, but my ancestral roots stretch deep to 18th century Scotland via a couple canny brothers from Aberdeen named George and Willie Tate, who took a boat to this country in the late 1740s and wandered down the Great Wagon Road to Alamance County.
I’ve had the pleasure of going to Scotland regularly over four decades and am even a member of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
But all good things come to an end — or at least begin to wind down. This summer I plan to give up my regular membership status in order to become, as the old boys say, “supernumerary,” a move that will allow some younger lad or lass to be admitted to the world’s most famous golf club.
Maybe more relevant to a marvelous fourth Women’s Open week, I grew up playing golf at Pine Needles and its sister course, Mid Pines, just across Midland Road, both the creation of Scotsman Donald Ross, in a Sandhills region settled by Scottish immigrants.
For this reason, as far back as I can remember, I’ve rooted for Scottish players in our national championships.
To no avail, I might add.
In the men’s U.S. Open, you have to go back as far as Willie MacFarlane to find a Scot who captured our national championship. That was in 1925, wedged between the great Bobby Jones’s first and final three National Open titles. It’s only when you get to Alex Smith in 1910 that you find a run of Scots who claimed 12 of our first 16 U.S Opens — every one of them Scottish professionals who helped fuel America’s nascent love affair with the game. Bobby Jones, by the way, copied the golf swing of a thin-lipped, parsimonious son of Carnoustie named Stewart Maiden.
On the women’s side of the Open ledger, the cupboard is even barer — in fact, dating from 1946, empty. You even have to go back to Dorothy Campbell to find a Scottish lass who won our ladies amateur crown three times in 1909, 1910 and 1924, staving off the likes of homegrown legends Glenna Vare and Margaret Curtis.
It’s always struck me as odd and unfortunate that the canny Celtic souls who devised this maddeningly addictive and forever elusive game can no longer manage to claim its biggest championships.
Every town and village in Scotland, after all, boasts at least one or two golf courses plus a wee links crowded with youngsters chasing the game, doing their part to keep the auld game alive. The average Scot is as rightly proud of their national game as the finest single malt scotch or a perfect plate of haggis.
This explains why I spent the first two days of the 77th championship following the play of a pair of sweet-swinging Scottish players named Gemma Dryburgh and a promising amateur, Louise Duncan, who not only won the 2021 Women’s Amateur Championship — the first in nearly 20 years — but also placed 10th at last summer’s Women’s British Open.
This year I hoped and maybe even believed that my home course Pine Needles —wrought by the loving hand of a son of Dornoch, Scotland — would be the place this woeful drought finally ended.
Sadly, it was not to be. Dryburgh, a former Tulane standout who has three professional wins under her belt, barely missed the cut, and young Louise Duncan missed by a slightly larger margin, a learning experience for both.
Fortunately, before the third round, I got an insider tip from my Irish friends Claire and Paul McConville, who drove all the way from their home in Madison, Connecticut, just to watch their fellow countrywoman, Leona McGuire, chase the championship. She’s a former No 1-World Ranked Amateur who played her college golf at Duke and has three wins on tour since 2018.
“Lovely girl and a fabulous golfer who is going places,” Paul assured me, having walked with her twin sister in round two.
I was happy to join McGuire’s gallery for her impressive back nine on Saturday as she edged her way up the board to seventh place by day’s end, with a lot of red-haired fans in Duke blue cheering her on.
By Sunday morning, sports pages from North Carolina to Ireland were talking about what a top-10 finish in the Open could do for the confidence and career of this popular young Irish woman with a golf shoe planted in both place.
“I love playing in the Sandhills,” she was quoted as saying. “I wish the tour had a regular stop here.”
That and her brilliant Top Ten finish were enough — this year, anyway — to capture my Scottish blue heart.
New York Times best-selling writer Jim Dodson is the author of 16 books, including “Final Rounds, A Golfer’s Life (with Arnold Palmer),” “Ben Hogan – An American Life” and “A Son of the Game.”
