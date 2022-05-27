Major championship golf is back in the Home of American Golf.
Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines is set to host the 77th U.S. Women’s Open, the sternest test in women’s golf. There will be no shortage of memorable storylines during this historic week.
Pine Needles becomes the first golf resort awarded four U.S. Women’s Open Championships, and the list of previous champions is impressive. Pine Needles’ first national championship was contested in 1996, the year Annika Sorenstam took home the trophy. Following Sorenstam’s win at Pine Needles came Karrie’s Webb’s triumph in 2001 and Cristie Kerr’s lone U.S. Women’s Open win in 2007.
“Pine Needles is, if not my favorite U.S. Women’s Open venue, it’s in the top three,” said Webb, whose 2001 victory was her second straight Women’s Open title.
Of course, this edition at Pine Needles arrives with a tinge of sadness. That’s because, for the first time, the preeminent championship in women’s golf will be played at the historic Donald Ross course without the resort’s matriarch, Peggy Kirk Bell, who passed away in 2021 at age 95.
Bell was a pioneer of the women’s game, a dear friend and traveling companion of Babe Didrikson Zaharias, and one of golf’s original barnstormers who flew her own plane to exhibitions.
She also sat on the balcony of her lodge and club for every championship at Pine Needles. Sorenstam has made a living telling the story of how, as a young player, she stayed with the Bells during the North & South Women’s Amateur. Peg, who had trouble pronouncing Annika, called the shy Swedish girl “Heineken” all week.
A few years later, as Sorenstam was walking off the final green at Pine Needles after capturing her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open title, she heard a voice from the balcony yelling, “Go Heineken.”
Sorenstam will be back this year, earning a spot in the field by virtue of winning the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open. And she will be in good company.
Yuka Saso, of the Philippines, won last year’s U.S. Women’s Open at The Olympic Club. She is one of 12 former champions expected to be on hand at Pine Needles. Joining Saso are Sorenstam (1995, 1996, 2006), Inbee Park (2008, 2013), So Yeon Ryu (2011), Na Yeon Choi (2012), Michelle Wie West (2014), In Gee Chun (2015), Brittany Lang (2016), Sung Hyun Park (2017), Ariya Jutanugarn (2018), Jeongeun Lee6 (2019) and A Lim Kim (2020).
They will be joined by a cross-section of the world’s best golfers including some of the finest up-and-coming amateur competitors. There was a record total of 1,874 entries from golfers in 46 U.S. states and 57 foreign countries, including 24 of the top 25 players in the world, accepted by the USGA.
It’s called an “Open Championship” for a reason: The youngest entrant this year is 11-year-old Leonie Tavares, an amateur from Canada. Denise Callahan, a 61-year-old amateur from Canton, Ohio, is the oldest.
Following a restoration by golf course architect Kyle Franz that took Pine Needles back to its original Donald Ross design, the field will face a much different course than they played in 2007.
There promises to be something for everyone this week at Pine Needles, a storied golf resort that has stood the test of time and earned its place in the sport’s history. The resort also has played host to the 1989 U.S. Girls’ Junior, the 1991 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur and the second U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship in 2019.
“We are thrilled to bring another U.S. Women’s Open to one of the most respected courses in the United States,” said Stuart Francis, USGA Championship Committee chairman. “Three great USGA champions have conquered the ultimate test in women’s golf at Pine Needles, and we look forward to adding the 77th U.S. Women’s Open champion to that illustrious list.”
Here we go again. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.
-Steve Eubanks contributed to this report
