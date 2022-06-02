Pigtails no longer spill over the top of her visor like they did the last time the world watched Lucy Li playing in the Sandhills, but that fun-loving smile and affinity for ice cream remains for the player who became the youngest qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Open eight years ago at Pinehurst No. 2.
Now 19, Li is a professional golfer on the Epson Tour, the LPGA’s developmental circuit. The darling of the 2014 U.S. Open, dubbed the “pigtail prodigy,” is playing in her fourth national championship. However, in Thursday’s round, and again today, she is the senior woman of the trio, and the sole pro.
Playing alongside 16-year-old Anna Davis, winner of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and 19-year-old Rose Zhang, the recently crowned NCAA individual champion, Li posted a round of 2 under par. And that was in between a lot of chatter between the players from the tee boxes and fairways.
“It’s great to see that there’s so many young girls getting into the game,” Li said. “I think it’s really good for the future.”
Zhang continued her sweltering play of late to card a 1-over round, rebounding from dropped shots with a laser-like focus, closing with a birdie on the last.
“I was really excited because Lucy and I are really close friends. The previous two weeks she was in town and we went to eat with some of our teammates. I knew Anna pretty well, and she’s been doing amazing so I was really excited about the group. It was really comfortable and fun,” Zhang said. “It just shows that we’re the future generation of tour players and everyone is so amazing already. Just being able to have some of my friends out here and be able to hang out and be in the same areas as the amazing tour players, it’s cool to see.”
Because of her win at Augusta, Davis has played twice on the LPGA tour, making the cut both times. Unfazed even in the face of a tough start, Davis posted a round of 10 over.
“Rose is a very accomplished amateur and Lucy is also very accomplished. It was fun to see how they play because I haven’t played with them before,” Davis said. “I know most of the girls that are under 20. We’re all cheering each other on this week and it’s good we have such a large representation.”
A total of 22 players under the age of 20 are in the field, including 15-year-old Jeonghyun Lee from China being the youngest.
While there were amateur events and other high finishes that have built up to this point in Li’s career, that balmy week in Pinehurst was her welcome to the world.
“That’s why I’m here, I guess. It was a big confidence boost for me,” Li said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot in my amateur and pro career since then that’s gotten me to this point, but that’s definitely kind of the jumping board of my career.”
The memories of that breakthrough moment included being around for the conclusion of the men’s Open the Sunday before and walking the historic course.
“And also the interviews with the ice cream is hard to forget that,” Li said.
She said many people have talked to her about seeing her play eight years ago, and her power-packed swing still has some of the same look it did when she gave it her all to take on the course in 2014.
Li won her qualifying event by seven strokes and had her best U.S. Open finish of her first three appearances last year at the Olympic Club with a tie for 16th finish. With aspirations of making it to the LPGA, Li once again hopes that the Sandhills can be a springboard to new heights in her career.
Jonathan Bym is sports editor of The Pilot. Contact him at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
