77th U.S. Women's Open

A breeze waves a flag along the stands on the 17th green during the third round at the 77th U.S. Women's Open, June 4, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)

 Timothy L. Hale

Workers on Monday will waste no time deconstructing the bleachers and other infrastructure around the U.S. Women’s Open to get Pine Needles back to where it was before the championship. But the USGA’s work is far from done here.

Many of the senior USGA staff will hang around for at least one more day for the groundbreaking in Pinehurst of the USGA’s second headquarters, Golf House Pinehurst. That invitation-only event begins at 11 a.m. Monday and will celebrate the ceremonial beginning of a project announced two years ago.

USGA 'Golf House Pinehurst' renderings

Renderings of the proposed U.S. Golf Association facilities in Pinehurst as viewed from the north approach, courtesy of Clearscapes Architecture and Art. 

But even that won’t be the last the area will see of the USGA and championship golf this summer or next. The USGA’s presence will be felt in the area for the next two summers with championships, while the organization’s second headquarters is being constructed, and more is on the horizon.

The USGA will be back in town in a little more than a month when the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open championship is contested on Pinehurst No. 6, July 18-20.

The field of 96 of the world’s best disabled golfers will come to the area for the championship, where one male and one female will be crowned. The second playing will be played on the same track in July 2023.

2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica

A spectator sports a patriotic polo shirt in the gallery during the third round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

The USGA returns its U.S. Open in June 2024 to Pinehurst No. 2 for the first time since announcing Pinehurst Resort and Country Club as its first “anchor” site for the elite championship. The USGA has committed to Opens at Pinehurst in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.

After making history in 2014 hosting back-to-back men’s and women’s Opens, Pinehurst will replicate the feat in 2029 when many players from this year’s field will make their return the week after the men play.

77th U.S. Women's Open

Members of the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf program watch the action on the first hole during the third round at the 77th U.S. Women's Open, June 4, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)

For the golf fanatic who will begin suffering from withdrawals in the days after the ladies leave town, the summer will bring the world’s best kids golfers for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 7. This will be the 17th year Moore County golf courses will host these championships, which regularly attract more than 2,000 golfers and their families.

In total, it’s the kind of premier, high-profile golf any community would kill for, and Moore County has it pouring from its pores.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days