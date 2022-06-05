A breeze waves a flag along the stands on the 17th green during the third round at the 77th U.S. Women's Open, June 4, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)
A spectator sports a patriotic polo shirt in the gallery during the third round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)
Members of the LPGA*USGA Girls Golf program watch the action on the first hole during the third round at the 77th U.S. Women's Open, June 4, 2022, at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina. (Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot)
Workers on Monday will waste no time deconstructing the bleachers and other infrastructure around the U.S. Women’s Open to get Pine Needles back to where it was before the championship. But the USGA’s work is far from done here.
Many of the senior USGA staff will hang around for at least one more day for the groundbreaking in Pinehurst of the USGA’s second headquarters, Golf House Pinehurst. That invitation-only event begins at 11 a.m. Monday and will celebrate the ceremonial beginning of a project announced two years ago.
But even that won’t be the last the area will see of the USGA and championship golf this summer or next. The USGA’s presence will be felt in the area for the next two summers with championships, while the organization’s second headquarters is being constructed, and more is on the horizon.
The USGA will be back in town in a little more than a month when the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open championship is contested on Pinehurst No. 6, July 18-20.
The field of 96 of the world’s best disabled golfers will come to the area for the championship, where one male and one female will be crowned. The second playing will be played on the same track in July 2023.
The USGA returns its U.S. Open in June 2024 to Pinehurst No. 2 for the first time since announcing Pinehurst Resort and Country Club as its first “anchor” site for the elite championship. The USGA has committed to Opens at Pinehurst in 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047.
After making history in 2014 hosting back-to-back men’s and women’s Opens, Pinehurst will replicate the feat in 2029 when many players from this year’s field will make their return the week after the men play.
For the golf fanatic who will begin suffering from withdrawals in the days after the ladies leave town, the summer will bring the world’s best kids golfers for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 7. This will be the 17th year Moore County golf courses will host these championships, which regularly attract more than 2,000 golfers and their families.
In total, it’s the kind of premier, high-profile golf any community would kill for, and Moore County has it pouring from its pores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.