Carol Semple Thompson, R, greets Lauren Miller on the first tee during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)
Lauren Miller hits her tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)
Green and golf go hand in hand, especially here. “Pinehurst Green” has its own hexadecimal color code. Even one of the most critical pieces of the golf game is called the green. Green means “go.” Green is new, fresh.
In her first U.S. Open, in the first group, on the first day of play, Lauren Miller was ready to go. And her large family was there to support her — you guessed it — dressed in green.
“Lauren always wore green as a junior golfer so we knew we were going to wear it today,” said her father, Mikel Miller.
“The last time Lauren was here, she was 12 playing with U.S. Kids,” said her mother, Colleen, “and now she is 21.”
“Everyone thinks that I am the one that got Lauren into golf, but it was really Colleen,” Mikel said, laughing. “I like to play, but Colleen is the one who started all of this.”
The Millers have five children: Casey, an Air Force lieutenant colonel; Krista, who is a pilot with Delta Airlines and the Air Force Reserve; Trevor, an Air Force drone pilot; Megan, a luxury travel designer, and the baby, Lauren, two-time Women's Golf Coaches Association Academic All-American who just graduated with a degree in sports administration from Mississippi State University.
“Everyone is here except for Casey. He’s in San Antonio and watching with his family,” Colleen said.
While Mikel Miller, an Air Force retiree, is playing the part of unassuming proud patriarch this week, he probably has as many awards and acronyms attached to his career as Lauren has golf balls. Once a senior scientist, a chief scientist, and a chief technologist, he’s authored a whole slew of stuff, including the NATO handbook on navigation technologies.
The Millers stood as close to the tee box as they could. They clapped politely for each of the players, but when Lauren’s name was called, the whoops snuck out and the claps intensified. Colleen kept her head down and her eyes focused on the concrete when Lauren was finally ready to swing. Her dad held his head high and his phone higher. The family members collectively froze and looked toward the tee box until the click of Lauren’s ball reminded them all to breathe.
After that first swing in that first group on the first hole, the Miller family, in a sea of green shirts and nerves, gathered their wits and started the 502-yard walk to the 21-year-old baby sister’s first green of the U.S. Women’s Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.