Like the slogan the U.S. Marine Corps once coined, the grounds crew at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club are the few and the proud, working to have the course ready for some of the world’s best golfers.
Leading that group is David Fruchte, the only person to serve as the head of maintenance for all four U.S. Women’s Open at the Donald Ross-designed course. No other person can claim that feat. Pine Needles is also the only course to host that many Women’s Opens.
With all that experience, he has forged a relationship with the USGA and its agronomy department. He knows what to expect leading up to the championship.
“They just let us know what they want. It’s their tournament and they’ll give us the specs for fairway height, collar height and then what kind of speeds they want on the greens,” Fruchte said. “They will come a week out of the tournament and start monitoring the speeds of the greens and firmness of the greens.”
His crew of less than 15 has grown this week of the Women’s Open, with female workers from across the country coming to volunteer daily course preparation.
“The guys we’ve got, you can see they care. They do their job and do it well,” Fruchte said. “Sometimes you have some issues, like mower issues or whatever. These guys plow right through it and it seems like about every time we beat the golfers around.”
No day is just a “typical day” in the life of the grounds crew, but every day starts off the same with an early wakeup, like the crew had in early May to mow and set up the course for resort and member play.
“Today we’re mowing out Pine Needles. It depends on the play, what could we mow. We kind of share equipment between Pine Needles and Mid Pines and also people,” Fruchte said. “If not, we wouldn’t have enough people to mow out.”
Ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open a few weeks ago, this was what a typical morning looked like for the crew.
6:05 a.m. — A caravan of mowers, led by course superintendent Chris Mintmier, departs from the grounds crew’s workshop, a metal building on Grove Road that the course routes around in a large circle. The mower headlights pierce through the dense fog and slight mist and tracks follow the trio of mowers down the 18th fairway to the first tee to begin the day.
There’s 65 acres of uncut fairways ahead of them.
“It takes about seven mowers to do that,” Fruchte said.
6:40 a.m. — The mowing of the fairway and tee boxes for the par-5 first fairway, one of the largest on the property, is complete. With each pass, the teal hue of the uncut grass turns to near emerald green.
7:00 a.m. — Pine Needles President and CEO Kelly Miller begins walking the course. He stops, pulls his headphones out of his ear to have a quick chat with Fruchte. He’s one of the earlier risers out to walk the course before golfers hit the fairways.
“I try and do it most mornings that I’m in town,” Miller said. “I just enjoy being out there and seeing (the course) and seeing the guys. I take a bunch of pictures and write a bunch of notes of how we need to do this and do that.”
7:15 a.m. — Assistant Superintendent Tom Stier punches in a lengthy code into a handheld remote. A few seconds later, water geysers up from sprinkler heads around the third green. After the greens were cut the day prior, a touch-up from the sprinklers washes away the dew.
“I can run any irrigation head on the golf course at any point of time,” Stier says while holding up the radio with a keypad.
Stier joined the crew at Pine Needles in January 2021. With a bachelor’s and master’s degree focusing on economics, his work before college at a golf course back home led him to stay in the industry.
“I did write a thesis on turfgrass economics, so there is some background there,” Stier said. “I worked at a golf course before I started college and I liked it and hit it off. It’s been very good to me so far.”
A connection with Fruchte to his former boss in Tennessee led Stier to the “golf mecca” last year.
“Every day is different. That’s one of my favorite things about this industry. We come out here and one day we’re mowing grass, and one day we’re cleaning up after a storm,” Stier said. “We’ve always got to be on our toes and have a couple of contingency plans.”
After the course closed to play on May 18, the crew’s focus was put on some of the finer details of the course.
“We’re at the point now where I think we can start refining things. Taking care of the smaller detail items,” Stier said. “Fortunately, the small crew that we do have, everyone is top of their game right now.”
7:40 a.m. — Two mowers meant to navigate the closer quarters of the pitching areas and tee boxes get to the fourth hole. Some slight mechanical work was needed on one of the mowers, but it was fully up and running as the sun started to peek through the overcast sky.
Shortly before 8 a.m. — The group of mowers, have mowed seven of the first nine holes, excluding the par 3s, and make their way to the 10th hole. The group of three mowers has grown to four mowers. Traffic on Central Drive starts to pick up with the morning commuters to work and school.
8 a.m. — The first group of golfers hits the first tee shots of the busy day from the first tee.
“We’re just trying to stay ahead of the golfers,” Fruchte said early in the morning.
9 a.m. — The mowers make their way to the 14th hole, where for the first time visual evidence that a major golf championship is on the horizon. A metal frame for a scoreboard stands to the left of the green, while workers continue to put together a hospitality area on the right side of the green.
9:09 a.m. — A softball-sized pinecone falls from one of the towering pine trees just to the right of several mowers cutting the 14th fairway side by side.
“We’ve already picked up everything once. It’s been a banner year for pine cones,” Fruchte said. “It seems like every year we have a tournament, we have a banner year.”
Despite the work of the crew a month prior, it’s hard to tell if any pinecone had been picked up from the grounds. A terror to run over with the mowers, the crew has to jump off and toss every spiked, seed-bearing organ into the native area that finds its way onto the fairway.
9:20 a.m. — A resident of a home that butts up to the 15th fairway walks past the crew in wonderment while walking his black and white collie dog.
“It gets prettier and prettier every day,” he says, while saying that he isn’t a golfer but is excited to take in the championship from his backyard.
9:40 a.m. — Fairway sprinklers cascade behind the mowers as they make their way across Central Drive. They are now hitting the home stretch of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes, where the championship could be won or lost, but the crew brings the same consistency to that important stretch of holes as they have the previous 16 holes.
10:05 a.m. — The tire marks in the dew are still visible down the 18th fairway as the mowers start on the 18th fairway, this time with a little more light than when they started.
Following a different pattern of cutting for the final hole, the crew double cuts the 18th fairway in concentric circles, instead of going the length of the fairway. The cut was to trim down the fairway that had grown quickly since mowers last touched it.
“Come the Sunday (before the Open), it’s (the USGA’s) place and we do whatever they want to do, but we’re trying to get in front of it,” Mintmier said. “We know what’s coming. We know they are going to want it fast and hard.”
The championship will be the first at Pine Needles with Mintmier on the crew, who is approaching a decade working with the club.
“I actually had a background in construction. I did that for six years after college. That company shut down and I saw where David was doing the renovation (at Mid Pines in 2012) and kind of jumped on board with my construction background,” Mintmeir said.
He came across Midland road to work at Pine Needles in 2014 and soon after took over as superintendent.
Recent years he has seen a depletion of the crew in size, but not effort.
“They’ve stepped up quite a bit,” Mintmier said. “Three years ago, we had 28 people on staff. We’ve got 12 right now. The guys that are still here are doing a lot more than they’re used to.”
10:27 a.m. — Mintmier and the rest of the mowers pull off to the shadows of where the 18th hole video board will be erected and cut off their machines. Workers on the hospitality and bleachers that surround the 18th green continue their work pounding hamers and laying carpet while the grounds crew shares a quick chat.
10:40 a.m. — The work continues as the mowers head to the far side of the driving range where the four-hole short course “The Loop” that was designed by Miller and Fruchte.
While the course had a continuous flow of golfers the rest of the day, the crew will have other jobs for the next few hours to make the proper changes to the course without interrupting the golfers.
For the next few weeks, the smaller details that Stier mentioned will become a main focus. Mintmier knows one focal point will be the greens, which always seem to be a point of emphasis for USGA championships.
“At this point, we’re going to start focusing on green speeds and getting those up. We usually keep them pretty slow just because of resort play. We don’t want five-hour, six-hour rounds,” Mintmier said. “We usually have them around 10 (on the stimpmeter), but we’ve got to get three or four more feet out of them. That’s going to be our focus coming up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.