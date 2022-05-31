Professional golfers play thousands of holes in a season, and that’s not including the other courses played in their free time or in other appearances.
There are some holes that golfers would like to forget, and others that are easy to remember — holes where tournaments are won thanks to a clutch birdie putt or a magnificent approach.
And then there’s courses like Michelle Wie West passed early Tuesday. Eight years ago, for the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2, she was so locked in while playing that she didn’t know what the course looked like from a distance. It was a real-time example of not being able to see the forest for the trees.
“I think we were driving by Pinehurst No. 2. I'm like, ‘Oh, that's a cool golf course.’ They're like, ‘Oh, that's Pinehurst No. 2.’ I'm like, ‘I don't remember that at all.’ I think I just blacked out that week,” Wie West said. “It's amazing to be back in the area. There's so much history here, especially this golf course. There's a lot of history with the LPGA and just prestigious past winners.”
In her defense, she hasn’t spent a lot of time basking in that week or reliving the memories. This week is Wie West’s first return to the Sandhills since that fateful week in June 2014 where she claimed her first U.S. Women’s Open title on Pinehurst No. 2.
This week is also bittersweet for her and the fans who watched her develop from a teen prodigy into a major winner. Wie West announced last week that this year’s U.S. Open and next year’s playing of the championship at Pebble Beach will be her last professional golf appearances.
Wie West was still starting the climb up her meteoric career in 2007 and did not play Pine Needles when the Women’s Open was last contested at the course. Her first time playing the course came Tuesday afternoon.
“I was studying the flyovers this weekend, and looking at the flyovers, they look very similar,” Wie West said, when asked to compare Pinehurst No. 2 with Pine Needles. “I'm very excited. I love North Carolina golf. I just wish it was 10 degrees cooler and less humid.”
If the players can make it through the humidity and overcome the cut line, the weekend will be an added benefit, with temperatures expected to drop 10 degrees after a string of days in the mid-90s.
Pine Needles looks a lot different from when the championship was last played here. It plays a lot different for Lexi Thompson when, more than half her lifetime ago, she became the youngest player to compete in the Women’s Open at age 12. Now 27, Thompson said she can’t recall what the course played like — or even looked like — in 2007 outside of one shot and the weather.
“I don't remember the golf course in 2007. Unfortunately, I literally only remember No. 10's tee shot. That was it. I didn't even remember the second shot,” Thompson said.
“It's tough because I have played so many golf courses over the years, so I don't really remember too much. I remember that it was an amazing golf course. Unfortunately, we had to play in the rain every day in 2007.”
Eight other golfers return to Pine Needles this year after playing in the 2007 edition of the championship. It’s the oldest player in the field — Annika Sorenstam — who has perhaps the best recollection.
“Yeah, it's longer. I don't remember No. 1 teeing off close to 18 green, back here almost by the 18th green there,” she said after her practice round Tuesday. “Most of all, it's the green areas. There's a lot of run-outs. There's a lot of undulation to the greens.”
The length to the course — along with Father Time — has changed how Sorenstam prepares her approach to attack the course.
“Today I'm standing there with, like I said, hybrids, or maybe 5-iron and maybe 6 or 7, so you have to be a little more precise,” she said. “I'm not in a spot right now in my career where I can attack these hole locations. I would be foolish if I did, so I have to be smarter than I was then.”
While Sorenstam’s memory is slightly sharper than her younger counterparts, the secret to fighting memory loss might just be hoisting the Harton S. Semple Trophy Sunday afternoon, like the Swede did for a second time in her career at the first playing of the championship at Pine Needles.
Jonathan Bym is sports editor of The Pilot. Contact him at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
