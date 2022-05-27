Is it cruel irony or poetic justice to know that even those who put in thousands of hours crafting a golf course to host a major championship still struggle like the rest of us hacks when they play the grounds they bear responsibility for forming?
Donald Ross was the original architect of Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, from the groves of pines to the sandscapes scattered about with wiregrass plants. But if anyone has a better feel for Ross’ intentions here, it’s Kyle Franz.
Getting to be in the same foursome with the renowned golf architect recently for a round was the rare opportunity to see the course through the eyes — and clubs — of its restorer.
“Of all the projects that I have done, the one that I’m most happy with is this one,” Franz said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun test out here.”
“A fun test” is a loaded phrase. Many have wanted to curse Franz’s and Ross’ names over the years when a ball landed a few paces on the green, only to roll off as they began walking toward a seemingly easy putt. But the diabolical engineering captures pro and amateur equally. A makeable birdie chance for Franz on the second hole — the only hole he said he hadn't birdied on the course as he stood over his ball — was a prime example when his firmly struck ball lipped out.
Cart-path only rules for the round meant long walks for Franz when some of his drives landed among the pines, but he didn’t seem to mind, grabbing a handful of clubs and his putter before strolling the course to observe with a constructive mindset.
Several times after our group putted out, I noticed he would hang around after we walked to the cart to scan and look over the putting surface and the surrounding collection areas. That same look came out time after time while on the course.
Franz rarely turns off the thinking and second guessing.
“Sitting at the table here, I wish I could say that I’m normal enough to enjoy lunch and watch everything, but I still think about, ‘Did we get the left side of the sixth green right? Or the right side of the eighth green right? Or that spine in the middle of the fourth green.’ Just thinking about stuff like that.
“I never stop analyzing our work, like looking back at our work to see if there is anything that we could’ve done better or if there is anything that we need to do in the future. The work always continues for me. It’s something that’s been a habit of mine.”
The work is constantly ongoing to make Pine Needles look as close to perfect as it could be.
Pointing toward the rough, he says, “My guys must not have heard me when I said to plant more wire grass in this area,” gesturing to the right of the 17th fairway that had been narrowed at the landing zone at the behest of the USGA to add to the Women’s Open challenge.
Kelly Miller, CEO and president of the club, said that, three weeks out from the championship, Franz was still tweaking the seventh hole.
I’m not usually one to look or talk much about someone’s golf equipment in their bag, but my riding partner made mention of Franz’s clubs that are slightly outdated from the 90s and other clubs from the 2000s. I asked why he still plays with antiquated clubs.
For Franz, the older clubs are on-brand for his nostalgic-thinking mind.
“Usually, I just try to hit steady, solid shots all the way through. What I get out of these 90s clubs is I hit them almost exactly as far as the professional player was hitting in the 1920s and 30s when these courses were designed,” Franz said. “It kind of allows me to visualize the shotmaking that they intended.”
It also serves another purpose when many of his classic course renovations are used for Women’s Opens, like this year at Pine Needles and the Country Club of Charleston in 2019.
“That distance that the men were hitting it when these golf courses were designed is about the same distance that the professional ladies hit it today, which is why I really enjoy working with the Women’s Open projects as much as I do,” he said.
Franz can talk at length about Ross and his impact on the game. The general aesthetic of Pine Needles is one that Franz characterizes with Ross’ work later in life.
“Ross’ work became more player friendly and user friendly over the course of his career here. He worked on Southern Pines when he was 38 years old I think. He was my age, so a younger guy who was more aggressive with forced carries.
“As he got older, he became more player conscious and there’s a lot more turf here. He also became more maintenance conscious,” Franz said, standing on the scenic third tee box. “Here in the late 1940s, they started doing more grass-faced bunkers where they roll down just a little bit. It creates a little bit of a different aesthetic out there.”
I didn’t play amazing out at Pine Needles, and neither did Franz. We joked that his next revisions on the course would cut out some of the trees on the left side of the fairway, the area where several of his tee shots went wayward.
“If you’ve got a complaint, take it up with the architect,” one of our playing partners said with a laugh to Franz after an errant shot.
Franz said that his work on Pine Needles, and the other two courses the club owns, was to restore the look that Ross accomplished. That type of work has required less of the heavy machinery that most renovations come with.
“It’s as close to Ross’ vision for the property as at any point in the last 50 years because all of the wiregrass has been restored and it really feels like his stuff out here,” he said. “It’s the cool little details that Ross put into the golf courses that you can’t really get with a big machine or a bulldozer. It’s more like the little finicky things that only a horse and blade can add in a tight nuance.”
A game full of nuance has a course equally full.
Jonathan Bym is sports editor for The Pilot.
