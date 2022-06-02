Allison Emrey

Allison Emrey hits the first ball on the first tee during the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

 Darren Carroll

After being on the road playing in various Epson events across the country in recent weeks, Allison Emery was ready to be home.

The only North Carolinian in this week's U.S. Women's Open field, Emery opened on Thursday with an even-par 71. With a larger than normal Thursday morning following for the "local" girl, her focus never left outside of the ropes.

“I just tried to keep my head down, which sounds funny, but not to think about all the fans and the noise,” Emery said. “My family and friends are here and I tried not to acknowledge them yet, so I'll have to go say hi afterwards, but just really tried to focus on each shot and on the golf part.”

Allison Emrey

Allison Emrey hits the first shot on the first hole during the the first round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open Presented by ProMedica at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (John Mummert/USGA)

The first tee ball from the first tee was struck by Emery and found the middle of the fairway to start her first U.S. Women’s Open round.

“It was pretty special. I was wondering if they meant to do that since I'm the only player from North Carolina,” she said. “It is just so special to be back in Pinehurst and to play Pine Needles, which I played a million times growing up.”

The 2009 North & South Junior champion tees off from the ninth tee at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the second round.

