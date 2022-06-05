Minjee Lee is more than just a U.S. Women’s Open champion.
She’s a closer. And in golf, there’s a lot to be said for closing the deal.
Lee entered Sunday’s final round of the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club with a three-shot advantage over first-round leader Nina Harigae, and a comfortable six shots over her next-closest pursuer, Bronte Law.
Given her head start, the 26-year-old western Australia native was clearly a prohibitive favorite to win. Enhancing the probability even more was the fact that she has never in her professional career blown a 54-hole lead.
She’s a closer.
How difficult is it to hold a big lead in an Open championship? Look no further than exactly one year ago, when American Lexi Thompson held a seemingly insurmountable four-shot cushion with eight holes to play in the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open at San Francisco’s Olympic Club.
A few loose swings, chunked wedges and tentative putts later, Thompson was fighting back tears while Yuka Saso accepted the Harton S. Semple trophy.
It’s not easy sleeping on a 54-hole lead, even a seemingly comfortable one. Just ask Lee’s countryman, Greg Norman.
Closers aren’t immune to nerves. Lee entered Sunday’s final round knowing she would need to conquer the tournament’s toughest conditions. She admitted feeling anxious all afternoon.
What’s the best cure for butterflies? How about a birdie-birdie start to the tournament’s final 18?
Closers don’t look back.
Not to say that closers never show the nerves. Sunday produced Lee’s first round of the week that was not under par. On the championship’s 72nd hole, her first 3-footer for the win never touched the hole.
Her next attempt found the center of the cup.
“That was the nervous-est I’ve been,” said Lee, who sported a lime green polo with the words “Win At All Costs” on the back.
“Even with a three-shot lead I never felt comfortable today,” she admitted. “I didn't hit it that well. I had really good saves, up-and-downs from a lot of the places, and then finishing I had a couple birdies and a couple bogeys. I think that was enough to get it done today.”
It was Lee’s second major title. She taught South Korean Jeongeun Lee6 a thing or two about closing during the Evian Championship in France last July, when she erased a seven-stroke deficit and won on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.
That’s a closer.
It’s just really, really special,” the closer and newest U.S. Women’s Open champion said after eclipsing the 72-hole scoring record of 272 shared by Juli Inkster, In Gee Chun and Annika Sorenstam, who first posted that score in successfully defending her U.S. Women’s Open title at Pine Needles in 1996.
They, too, were closers. Now there’s one more.
