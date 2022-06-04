For 10 holes of Moving Day at the 77th U.S. Women’s Open, Minjee Lee and Mina Harigae traded punches like a pair of pony-tailed prize fighters.
The combatants entered Saturday’s third round at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club tied atop the leaderboard at 9-under par. Back and forth they traded shots on Pine Needles’ outward nine. Harigae grabbed a two-shot lead at No. 4, followed by a bogey three holes later that returned the pair right back where they started the afternoon.
When the final duo of the day made the turn, the 32-year-old American led by a single shot.
That didn’t last long.
Lee quickly assumed command with a birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
At the 11th, a 365-yard, dogleg-right par 4, Lee suddenly staggered her playing partner. She drained a 12-footer for another birdie, followed by Harigae’s two-putt bogey. The exchange was a two-stroke difference and gave Lee her first lead of the championship.
Just one hole later at 12. Harigae’s overcooked approach sailed long. Then she knocked her putt from off the green 15 feet past the cup. Still away, Harigae’s par putt came up short, leading to another bogey and dropping her back to 9-under.
Meanwhile, Lee’s 8-iron approach shot from 154 yards landed 11 feet from the hole. There, the 26-year-old Aussie delivered another haymaker. She coolly rolled in her fourth consecutive birdie to get to 13-under, pushing her lead to a formidable four shots.
While Harigae never hit the canvas and even dusted herself off with a birdie at the par-3 16th, Lee had nevertheless inflicted plenty to fight off.
Lee closed out with a record-setting 13-under for the championship. Her total of 200 through three rounds bested Juli Inkster’s previous USGA 54-hole Women’s Open record by a single stroke. She enters Sunday’s final round with a three-shot cushion over Harigae and a six-shot lead over England’s Bronte Law.
A half-dozen other contestants — Lydia Ko, who fired the round of the day with a 66, Xiyu Janet Lin, amateur Ingrid Lindblad, world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Anna Nordqvist and Hyejin Choi — are all seven shots back of the lead.
“I didn't really think about how Mina was playing,” Lee said following Saturday’s third-round battle. “I was just trying to make as many birdies as I could just to try and post a good score.
“When I was on the run of birdies, I wasn’t too nervous. I’m pretty calm. My personality is pretty calm anyway. I don't think I get too high or too low. I think that’s a strength of mine.
“I was really kind of in my zone.”
The top of the board is familiar ground for the world’s fourth-ranked player. Lee has been inside the top 20 through 36 holes in every stroke-play event she has teed it up in so far this year and she has never relinquished a 54-hole lead in her professional career.
She captured the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey in the tour’s last stroke-play event for her seventh LPGA Tour victory. On Sunday afternoon at Pine Needles, Lee will try to capture her second major title after taking the 2021 Evian Championship.
“I'm just going to stick to what I know,” Lee said. “I’ve been to plenty of U.S. Opens and been in pressure situations like this before — just take away my experience from the other events and the other Opens and try and get it done tomorrow.”
Harigae said she had no regrets following Saturday’s even-par round of 70, but admitted it was difficult to come back following Lee’s quartet of consecutive birdies in the middle of the round.
“I was happy with 8, 9, able to answer her birdie putt there,” Harigae said. “But she hit some great shots the next few holes, and I just couldn't keep up with that.”
Meanwhile, Ko said she was particularly inspired by the enthusiastic crowd at Pine Needles. Her 5-under 66, including six birdies, got her in the mix for Sunday’s final round.
“I think overall this is probably one of the biggest crowds that I’ve seen at the U.S. Women's Open,” she said. “I think we had pretty good crowds last year (at Olympic Club) in San Francisco, but this is a huge golfing community.
“I think this has been one of the most fun venues of the U.S. Women’s Open that I’ve played, so hopefully I’d better finish off my week well and see where that puts me at the end of tomorrow.”
At 13-under 200, Lee stands within striking distance of the U.S. Women’s Open scoring record in relation to par held by Inkster. In 1999 at Old Waverly, which is a par-72 course, Inkster finished at 16-under 272. Par is 71 at Pine Needles.
“I haven’t really thought about it,” Lee said. “If I play good, it’s going to come with it, right?”
Lee’s performance in the Sandhills this week brings to mind another Australian star, Karrie Webb, in 2001, when she successfully defended her U.S. Women’s Open title at Pine Needles. Webb ran away from a stellar field to produce an eight-stroke victory.
Lee said Webb texted her following Friday’s second round.
“She said, ‘keep it going,’” Lee said. “’Let's go Aussie.’”
As for Harigae, unlike most great prize fights, she gets another chance to fight this afternoon. The two are again paired in the final twosome, teeing off at 2:34 p.m.
“My approach is going to be the same as the last three days,” Lee said. “I’m just going to try and make as many birdies as I can to give myself as many opportunities as I can on the greens. Play safe when I need to and just take one shot at a time.”
Brad is a former senior editor and national award-winning columnist for Links magazine. He is on-site at Pine Needles managing coverage from the course.
