Technology has grown in the game of golf at an exponential rate. The object of the game remains the same, but to know the distance to a flag on a green? The speed of a swing? How long a ball off a 7-iron flies in the air? All of that can pop up on a screen within seconds with a push of a button.
The need to stay up-to-date on what is going around the golf course has led to a slow extinction of what had been a quiet mainstay in Open championships. But one reminder of the past still remains at Pine Needles, with a manual “monsterboard” scoreboard still towering and telling the story of play on the course, even though the number of stares from the gallery isn’t fixated on it like it once was.
“We try to find that balance between tradition and evolving to create the best experience for our fans overall,” said Matt Sawicki, a senior director with the USGA. “In this digital age, the expectation is that the information comes now and comes immediately.
“It’s more about players having the capability to know where they stand. If that information isn’t relayed fast enough or a monsterboard is able to change fast enough, it’s not the best and most accurate information to the players.”
The manual scoreboard this past week wasn’t even in the typical sight line where it once stood in the past, where the crowds on the 18th grandstand could watch the action on the finishing hole and be apprised of where the rest of the field stood in the race to the championship without moving from their seat.
Constructed behind the 18th grandstand, the scoreboard is still there to inform passersby of who made a charge on the back nine, or where a round unraveled.
Staffed by volunteers, the monstrous structure also serves as one of the top picture spots on the course.
“We thought it would have the most fans passing through behind 18, whether from our clubhouse gate or the 18 fairway gate down to that location,” Sawicki said. “We want them to be able to create some of those iconic moments they couldn’t have when it was out somewhere on the 18th hole. In some ways, it becomes as much of a fan amenity as anything else on site.”
Leading the group of volunteers is Charlene Johnson, chairman for the scoreboard committee. She was in the same position three summers ago when the last USGA event — the Senior Women’s Open — was contested at Pine Needles. While the video boards on the course provide the instant update on the scoring, there’s something about the suspense that comes when one of the gates opens for the score to be updated on a hole.
“It’s tradition. Other golf tournaments, like The Masters, have all manual leaderboards. At PGA and LPGA and other tournaments, they’re all digital. There’s just something about the history of it. It’s tradition. I’ve heard the word ‘iconic’ used,” Johnson said. “It is funny because people will come up and they will look and then they will run up and take the picture. You don’t ever see them run up and take a picture of a digital board.”
That moment of suspense where time stands still is just as much part of the tradition as the names that rose to the top on Sundays.
“When the numbers come down, people are like, ‘Oh what is it? What’s getting ready to happen?’ Johnson said.
From “happy birthday” messages and baby announcements during the practice round days spelled out on the board, to the quick line switches when a player comes out of nowhere on the course, Sawicki calls the monsterboard “iconic.”
There’s some things that even the most up-to-date technology can’t fully phase out, and the monsterboard continues to stand in solitude against the test of time.
