When the pantry is almost bare — eat peanut butter.
When the cranky child doesn’t like what’s for lunch — bring out the jar.
When the weather is too hot for meat sandwiches fill the picnic basket with pb&j.
And when the power’s out for four days, as it was in December, I ate a lot of peanut butter.
Therefore, when a column idea fizzled I turned to peanut butter — an unlikely choice considering my history.
I didn’t grow up eating peanut butter. Surprising, since my mother was a reluctant cook whose favorite foodies were Betty Crocker and Duncan Hines. Yet she always kept a jar of PB on hand, “in case of emergencies.”
Problem was, she kept it in the refrigerator. For years.
Dry, unspreadable peanut butter … no thanks. At my friend’s house, the bread was white and fluffy, the PB creamy and smooth and the jelly Welch’s Grape, not some icky persimmon preserves from a gift basket.
Luckily, my husband loved peanut butter, within stringent parameters. A thin layer of a specific brand spread to the edges of two slices of rye, then put together. No jelly.
OK. So shall you have it. Except my attempts proved unacceptable. The layers of PB were too thick, and missed the edge by a quarter inch. When a second try failed I handed him the knife and the jar. “All yours.”
I started eating it, too. Sometimes on a spoon, straight out of the jar. Other times on interesting bread, with red pepper jelly. I learned to make a spicy African chicken-sweet potato-peanut butter stew.
Back then, PB came smooth or crunchy, three or four brands. Inevitably, diversification tempted us with natural, organic, jelly swirled, unsweetened et al. I discovered the best flavor in natural, after pouring off the oil which is great for Asian stir-fries. Some cheap brands containing fillers don’t taste like peanuts at all. Then I discovered grind-your-own at gourmet/natural food stores — expensive, but money means nothing to peanut butter purists.
Who could be a better judge than my squirrels? Neighbors know from whence the fluffy rodent comes, hopping up the street carrying a hunk of bagel smeared with peanut butter. I buy a huge store-brand jar to spread on stale bread, rolls, crackers, cookies. What a hoot, watching the crows spar over a peanut butter sandwich crust. Almost as funny as watching the Republicans spar with the Democrats, on early-morning cable.
PB cookies should be divine but commercial ones seem greasy, overly sweet. I finally found a recipe (shared here) for oatmeal PB cookies with mini-chocolate chips … a divine triumvirate. They bake up crisp, but if you like a soft cookie, close them tightly overnight in a container with a slice or two of fresh white bread. For quickie S’mores, spread graham crackers with PB, sandwich with a square of dark chocolate and heat in microwave.
Americans eat more than a billion pounds of PB every year. Strange, that a Mr. Edson from Montreal, Canada, obtained the first U.S. patent in 1884. Europeans, especially the French, barely touch the stuff. Perhaps peanut butter, not apple pie, should be the signature American food.
Whatever. All I know is that PB can be addictive. Its appeal spans gender and generations. Cravings may overwhelm at 2 a.m. Surely, it’s on the death row menu. Brand favorites speak to socio-economics. I’m in the middle, with Smucker’s. Health, uh, nuts opt for no salt, sugar, molasses, vegetable oils, mono- and diglycerides.
As for the French, to channel Marie Antoinette, “Let ‘em eat eclairs!”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
