Xavier Cooper May 22, 2023

Xavier Cooper, 66, of Eagle Springs, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 18, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst.Per Mr. Cooper's request, no viewing or funeral service will be held. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Cooper family cemetery, Eagle Springs.Mr. Cooper will be dearly missed by his many relatives and dear friends. Online condolences can be made at mcleodfh.com. Service entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home.