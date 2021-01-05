Wyatt Franklyn Potter, 96, of Southern Pines, formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., passed peacefully at St. Joseph of the Pines Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
Born Oct. 20, 1924, in Clarendon, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harold and Dora Olive Symonds Potter. After his high school graduation, Wyatt attended Buffalo State University when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After completing officer training, he was sent to the European theater and was one of the last survivors of the Leopoldville incident, from Christmas Eve, 1944. After an honorable discharge, Wyatt returned to New York, where he married his high school sweetheart, Sally Neidert on July 2, 1946. In 1953 he was recruited by Chrysler Motors and became a district manager before his retirement in 1979. Wyatt was an avid golfer and had taken to making his own brand of golf clubs, “Potter Built.” In 1989, he and Sally relocated to Pinehurst, where he became a member of the Tin Whistles and was also a member of the prestigious Pinehurst Country Club. Wyatt even scored a hole-in-one on three separate occasions.
In addition to his parents, Wyatt was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Sally Neidert Potter; their son, Douglas Potter; brother; Wesley Potter; and sister; Haroldyne True.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynette Tuttle and husband, Wayne; and son, Al Potter and wife, Lynn; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
