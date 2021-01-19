Woodrow Martin, 89, of Carthage, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home; Masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing are required.
Online condolences can be made at www.pughsmithfh.com.
