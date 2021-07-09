Winfield K. Reynolds, better known as Win, 96, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at his residence.
Win was born March 5, 1925, in Trenton, N.J. Win’s father was John Oscar Reynolds and mother Ada Mae Reynolds. He attended high school in Trenton. At the age of 17, Win enlisted in the Aviation Cadets, and was taken into service March 3, 1943. He did his basic training, testing, and was honorably discharged to accept a commission as navigator, receiving his wings in mid-1944. Win was then send overseas in later 1944 and was with the 8th Air Force, 3rd Air Division, 34th Bomber Group, 18th Squadron, stationed in the United Kingdom, based at Mendlesham Air Base, flying B-17 Flying Fortress bombers. He was honorably discharged from service June 1945.
Upon discharge from the Army Air Corps, he attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he attended Wharton School of Finance, and then went on to New Jersey Law School, which is now part of Rutgers University. Upon completion, he was recruited by American Express, as overseas executive trainee, where American Express was under contract with the U.S. Treasury to provide banking services to the military in England, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Win was promoted to vice president and general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, between 90 and 100 offices. He was then transferred to the U.S. to head up the money order division (second only to the Post Office) and promoted to senior vice president of American Express in 1968. Later in 1968 he was elected president of Uniserve Corporation, a subsidiary of American Express, which was a consumer card company and later sold to Chase.
In 1974, Win became senior vice president of the card division of American Express at which point he moved and lived in Rio de Janeiro for the next six years. In 1981 he returned to England as senior officer of the card division. At the end of 1984, he retired and returned to the U.S. to become senior adviser to the vice chairman of American Express.
During these years Win and his wife Mira traveled the world extensively and lived in London, New Jersey, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Dubrovnik, Boca Raton, and finally settled in Pinehurst in 1984.
Win was invited by Duke University Medical Center to join the Advisory Board of Duke University Eye Center, where because of his background, he was named chairman of the new resource development committee.
Over a span of 70 years he was an active golfer and member of some very fine clubs, in England: The Wentwoth Country Club, the West Sussex Country Club, the Manning Heath Country Club, and the Sunningdale Country Club; in Germany, the Land and Country Club of Kronzberg; in Brazil: the Rio de Janeiro Country Club, the Gavea Golf Club, Teresopolis Country Club and Petropolis Country Club; in the U.S.: the Montclair Golf Club in N.J., Boca Grove Plantation, in Boca Raton, Fla., the Gulf Stream Country Club, in Florida, and the Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina.
Win leaves his loving wife of more than 49 years Mira; his son Richard, daughter-in-law, Martha and grandson, Gregory.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation or Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. Inurnment will be at Sandhills State Veteran’s Cemetery in Spring Lake.
