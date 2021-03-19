William W. Sinclair

William Walton Sinclair, “Coach Bill,” 68, of Whispering Pines, passed away the evening of Saturday, March 13, 2021, surrounded by his family.
On Aug. 3, 1952, Coach Bill was born in Fort Sill, Okla., to Col. Edgar Merrell Sinclair and Jean Virginia Golden. He was a brother to Courtney Sinclair Malone, George Francis Sinclair and Mary Nancy Sinclair. Being raised as a “military brat,” and the son of a colonel, Bill lived more in other countries in the world than he lived in the United States until he settled in North Carolina in 1984. Bill met his future wife of 40 years, Jodee Mae Liljeblad, at a stoplight in St. Petersburg, Fla., and they were married on May 5, 1980. He was a proud and loving father to Christopher Walton Sinclair, Carla Mae Sinclair and Charles William Sinclair. He loved and enjoyed playing with his two grandchildren, Charlotte Mae Sinclair and Caden Christopher Sinclair.
Bill’s best personality traits were that he never met a stranger, his kindness and his humor.
His granddaughter Charlotte said he was kind, tickled her a lot, and when he counted her toes, he always got 11.
Coach Bill was an avid soccer fan, coach and referee, encouraging all of his children to play once they could walk. He started coaching soccer in Fayetteville, with the Road Runners and had many teams named the “Rowdies.” He moved to Gaston County and continued to coach soccer from 1996 to 2016 at local churches, Stanley and Mount Holly Middle School, East Gaston High School, and local club teams. When he ran into families he had coached, the kids would yell, “Coach Bill, Coach Bill,” and it always made him happy.
Bill served in the military for 30 years, joining during the Vietnam war, retiring with the rank of captain in the U.S. Army. During his military career, he deployed to Taiwan, Korea, Germany, Iraq, and numerous stateside assignments.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Boles Funeral Home, at 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at Thaggard Lake Park. Private interment will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
The family requests donations made to ussoccerfoundation.org instead of flowers.
