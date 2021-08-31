William Treadwell Jr., 72, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst..
A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Social distancing is required for this outdoor event.
A walk-through viewing is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
Mr. Treadwell was a member of Spring Lake Memorial Baptist Church, and he was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors: wife, Judy Treadwell; son, Michael Treadwell; sisters, Shirley Lee (Gene), and Vernell and Linda Treadwell; brothers, Edward Treadwell (Cheryl) and Alton Treadwell; nephews, Daren, Eldon and Glen Lee; one grandnephew, Boaz Lee; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home of Southern Pines.