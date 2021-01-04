William “Bill” Thurman Gupton, 71, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home in Glendon.
Born Dec. 19, 1949, in Moore County, he was a son of the late Thurman and Nell Mashburn Gupton.
Bill was a graduate of North Carolina State University and was vice president of Steel and Pipe in Sanford.
He is survived by two sisters: Jean Daniels (Edward), of Smithfield, Va., and Nelda Gaye Gupton, of Glendon; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, Jan. 2, at Glendon Independent Christian Church, with the Rev. Michael Fox officiating.
