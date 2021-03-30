William Russell

William “Andy” Russell, 57, of Rockingham, formerly of Monroe Town community, Pinehurst, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his residence.
No public viewing will be held.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park, 301 Lake Park Crossing, Aberdeen. Social distancing is required, and attendees must wear a mask covering nose and mouth.
Survivors include siblings, Ronald Russell (Bertha), Vincent Russell (Aisha), Douglas and Edward Russell, and Katherine Goodson (Prentice); nieces; nephews; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.