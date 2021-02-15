William Oliver “Bill” Flinchum, 87, of Southern Pines, and Guilford, Conn., passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the home of his daughter Lynn Hadad, in Guilford.
Bill was born October 13, 1933, in Aberdeen, to the late Fred Elon and Mary Mills Flinchum. He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman in the Panama Canal Zone in the 1950s. Following his Army service, he worked as a surveyor for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, where he surveyed a portion of what became Interstate 40 in western North Carolina. He then went on to work in a variety of jobs in manufacturing and plumbing supplies.
Bill was a member of the Southern Pines United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He loved music and was a member of the Methodist Church choir, as well as the Four Bills Quartet. His passion was antique automobiles. His prized possession was his 1930 Ford Model A Coupe, which he drove in parades around Moore County. He had previously owned a mid-1950s Austin Healy roadster, and a mid-1970s Mercedes Benz convertible. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, as well as local antique car clubs in North Carolina. He loved life, God, people, traveling, antiques, woodworking, Carolina beach music and shagging, boating, fishing and food. He was an outgoing man who loved to strike up a conversation with every person he met. His most frequent question was: “Well, where are we going today?”
Bill was the devoted husband of his late wife Anne Lollis Flinchum and the loving father of Lynn F. Hadad (Mitchel) of Guilford, Conn., and Jane F. Pendergrass (Jeff) of Vass. He was the loving grandfather of Lauren Henson of Ridgefield, Conn., and Cody Pendergrass of Vass.
He was predeceased by his brother, Fred Flinchum Jr.; and sister, Betty Smith. He is survived by brothers, Charles Flinchum (Joan), of Seven Lakes, Russell Flinchum (Patti), of Burlington, and Reid Flinchum (Connie), of Sneads Ferry; and sister, Kathryn Kinney (John), of Pinehurst.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 915 N.C. 73, West End, with the Rev. Tommy Sweeley officiating. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and face coverings are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Pines United Methodist Church, 175 Midland Road, Southern Pines, NC 29387 and the Guilford Seniors Center, 32 Church St., Guilford, CT 06437.
